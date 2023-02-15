Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2030
Feb 15, 2023, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.8% over the period 2022-2030. Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.5% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR
The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Batteries - A Key Source of 'Portable' Energy
Recent Market Activity
Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-
ion Batteries
Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the
Market
Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for
Nano-Enabled Batteries
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-
Enabled Batteries Market
Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools
Nano-enabled Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
A123 Systems LLC (USA)
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Front Edge Technology (USA)
mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers
Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth
Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries
Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and
Robust Crust
Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires
Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan
Super Nanowire Batteries
Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries
Sound Powered Batteries
MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries
Nanopore Battery Technology
Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores
Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries
CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery
Materials for Electric Vehicles
Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with
Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles
Batteries for Desalinating Water
Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-
Acid Batteries
Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled
Battery Research
Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast
Charging
Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries
Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices
Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries
Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Format Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Large Format Modules by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customized Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Customized Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Nano-enabled Batteries Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 8: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 9: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 10: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 12: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 13: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 14: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 15: China 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 16: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 20: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 21: France 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 24: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 25: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 26: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 27: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled Batteries by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 29: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled
Batteries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the
Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nano-enabled Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled
Batteries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nano-enabled Batteries by Product Segment - Large Format
Modules and Customized Batteries - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nano-enabled
Batteries by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries for the
Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
