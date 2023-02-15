NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Nano-enabled Batteries Market to Reach $35.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20.8% over the period 2022-2030. Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.5% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Batteries - A Key Source of 'Portable' Energy

Recent Market Activity

Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-

ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the

Market

Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for

Nano-Enabled Batteries

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-

Enabled Batteries Market

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

Nano-enabled Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

A123 Systems LLC (USA)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Front Edge Technology (USA)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers

Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and

Robust Crust

Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires

Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan

Super Nanowire Batteries

Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries

Sound Powered Batteries

MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries

Nanopore Battery Technology

Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores

Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries

CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery

Materials for Electric Vehicles

Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with

Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Batteries for Desalinating Water

Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-

Acid Batteries

Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled

Battery Research

Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast

Charging

Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries

Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices

Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries

Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

