Global Nanobiotechnology Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanobiotechnology in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 79 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ablynx NV

- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

- CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC

- Celgene Corporation



NANOBIOTECHNOLOGY MCP-1476 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Curtain Raiser

Nanobiotechnology - The Next Big Thing

An Insight into the Global Nanobiotechnology Market

Major Market Drivers

Where Conventional Molecular Science Falls Short Nanobio Steps In

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

Opportunities Galore for Nanomedicine

Drug Delivery - A Promising Application Area for Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Offers Huge Potential in Brain Disorder Treatment

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Commercialization of Nanotechnology-based Medical Products Gains Momentum

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Huge Opportunities for Nanomaterials in the Medical Field

Commercial Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Future Possibilities

Global Market for Fullerenes - An Insight

Dawn Breaks on Nanobiotechnology

Demystifying the Intriguing World of Nanobiotech

A Meeting Place of Medicine's Best Solutions

Nanobiotechnology to Become Viable for All Drug Development Stages

Nanoparticles: The Foundation of Nanobiotechnology

Improved Optical Properties and Stability of Nanoparticles

Nanoemulsions

The Promise of Nanobiotechnology

Biological Weaponries against Diseases Come in Small Packages

Proffered Benefits of Nanobiotechnology

Opportunity & Beyond

Nanobiotechnology - Will it Live Up to the Expectations?

The Future of Nanobiotechnology: Shape of Things to Come

Nanobiotechnology: The Outer Limits

Futuristics: A Rumination

Conclusions



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Competition in Select Segments

Nanoparticles

Nanotubes and Fullerenes

Dendrimers

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Spearheading Product Development

List of Select Approved Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery Devices

Status of Select Nanoscale Drug Delivery Devices

Collaborations Activity Picking Up Pace in Nanomedicine Domain



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

Present Status and Future Opportunities

Outlook

Developing Countries to Rise over the Horizon

Nanomaterials & Nanoparticles Witness Robust Activity

Focus on Improved Performance to Bring New Manufacturing Methods for Nanomaterials

Why Invest in Nanobiotechnology?

Private and Public Companies to Step Up Funding on Nanotechnology

United States Lead the Way in Government Funding

Increasing Awareness on Technology to Drive Growth

Demand for Novel Products to Push Up Growth

Nano-Enabled Drug Discovery Holds Tremendous Potential

Consolidation Sharpens the Industry's Edge

The Regulatory Framework Evolves with the Technology

Quantum Dot Patents Pose Legal Tangles

Miniaturized Liquid Handling Becomes Progressive

Trends in Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery Systems

Patent Expiries: A Key Driver

Nanotechnology Enabled Drug Delivery to Exhume Unused Drugs



4. INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & ISSUES

Challenges

Commercial Exploration: A Treacherous Voyage

Conventional Medicine to Contest Nanomedicine Adoption

Complexity of Nanotechnology Based Diagnostics and Treatment Methods Pose Challenges

Nanomaterials Use: Weighed Down with Toxicity Concerns

Production Issues Continue to Plague Nanobiotech Industry

Lack of De Facto Standards: A Challenge to Reckon With

Embroilment over Ethical Issues

Social Relevance

Economic Relevance



5. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Structure: A Quick Primer

A Peek into the Regulatory Framework

United States

Europe

A Closer Look at Regional Nano Efforts

United States: Unraveling the Country's Edge

Table 3: Nanotechnology Patents in United States Patent and Trademark Office by Leading Countries: 2014-2016 (Sep) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Nanotechnology Patents In European Patent Office by Leading Countries: 2014-2016 (Sep) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Leading Countries in Terms of Number of Research Publications for Nanopolymeric Cardiac Scaffolds: 2005-2015 (June) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Europe: Hot on the Heels of the US

Japan: A Noteworthy Region



6. NANOBIO'S EPOCHAL STRIDES IN MODERN MEDICINE

A Primer

Impact on Drug Delivery Systems

Benefits Offered

Impact on Molecular Diagnostic Imaging

Seeing the Unseen

Impact on Therapeutics

Silver Nanoparticles as Effective Antimicrobial Agents

Modern Day Nanomedicine: A Current Scenario

Nanomedicine: The Cynosure of All Eyes

Nanotechnology Enabled Diagnostics

Conclusions

Gauging the Real World Impact of Nanobiotech on Cancer: A Case Study

Quantum Dots Cock a Snook at Traditional Anti-Body Labeling Agents

Chemotherapeutic Reengineering & Gene Therapy: New Treatment Regimes

Futuristic Applications

Bio-molecular Motors

Genetic and Tissue Engineering

Laboratory-on-chip (LOC): A Portable Diagnostic Laboratory

Medical Diagnostic Sensors

Nano Medical Devices - From Surgical Tools to Contact Lenses

Nanoengineered Prosthetics

Nanotubes - Potential Drug Delivery Vehicles



7. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

A*STAR Researchers Develop Nano-Sized Drug Molecules for Cancer Treatment

MIT Researchers Develop Nanodevice for Fighting Against Cancer Drug Resistance

Gold Nanotubes for Several Applications in the Fight Against Cancer

IBM Research Working on NanoDLD Technology for Early Diagnosis of Cancer and other Diseases

Antifungal Bionanocomposites for Medical Devices

DNA Nanostructures for Smart Diagnosis and Drug Delivery

Japanese Scientists Develop CNTs with Polymeric Coatings for Enhanced Drug Delivery

Other Noteworthy Nanotechnology Related Technology Innovations



8. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



9. GLOBAL RESEARCH CENTERS AND INSTITUTIONS

Cornell's Nanobiotechnology Center (USA)

Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (Singapore)

Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences (MNIMBS) (USA)

The Tyndall National Institute (Ireland)



10. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Vectura Group Inks Merger Agreement with Skyepharma

Flamel Technologies to Merge with Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer to Acquire BIND Therapeutics Assets

Janssen Sciences Ireland Enters into Collaboration with ViiV Healthcare

Tekna Holdings Canada Inks Agreement with National Research Council of Canada

Roche and BioMed X Sign a Collaboration Agreement

Ablynx Enters into Exclusive Research Collaboration with Genzyme

Pfizer Exercises Option to Develop and Commercialize Accurin

BIND Therapeutics Inks Joint Research and Development Agreement with Merck



11. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Ablynx NV (Belgium)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Ireland)

CaPtivate Pharmaceuticals LLC (USA)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

ELITechGroup (France)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)

NanoBio® Corporation (USA)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)

pSivida Corp. (USA)

Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. (Australia)

Vectura Group plc (UK)



12. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanobiotechnology by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Nanobiotechnology by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanobiotechnology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Industry Overview

Academic Research Lending Strength to Creation of Novel Nanobiotech Products

Table 9: Number of Drugs Approved by FDA: 2001-2016 ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Public Sector Funding

Table 10: National Nanotechnology Initiative Budget in US$ Million by Agency (2015-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Connecticut - A Key Region with Focus on Nanomedicine

Patent Activity in Nanomedicine Domain

Major Nanobiotechnology Institutions and Centers

The Nanobiotechnology Center (NBTC)

Michigan Nanotechnology Institute for Medicine and Biological Sciences (MNIMBS)

Centers of Cancer Nanotechnology Excellence (CCNEs)

Regulatory Environment

FDA's Regulatory Approach to Nanotechnology Products

The Perils of Current Regulatory Status on Nanostructures

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 11: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: US Historic Review for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Table 13: R&D Expenditure in Japan (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure by Industrial Sector for Energy, Environmental S&T, ICTs, Life sciences, Materials, Nanotechnology, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nanomedicines in Japan - An Overview

List of Select Nanomedicines Approved in Japan

Regulations on Nanomedicine in Japan

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Japanese Historic Review for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

The Rise of Nanobiotechnology in Europe

EU Gears Up for Clarity on Nanomedicine Regulations

Market Overview

Nano2Life Network

Public Sector Funding

Regulatory Environment

Registration for Novel Nanobiotech Drugs Pose Major Bottlenecks

A Snapshot of Nanotherapeutic Products in the EU

List of Select Oral Nanotherapeutic Products

List of Select Nanotherapeutic Products for Parenteral Administration

List of Select Nanotherapeutic Products for Parenteral Administration in the EU

Focus on Select Markets

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Ireland

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 16: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: European Historic Review for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Public Sector Funding

Focus on Select Markets

Australia

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Iran

Strategic Corporate Development

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. - A Major Australian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanobiotechnology Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 79 The United States (49) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (19) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (3)

