Global Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles) Market Report 2021, Featuring Anzai Kantetsu, AquaB Nanobubble Innovations, Aquamar B.V., En Solucion, EnH Co., Ltd., Fawoo Nanotech and Moleaer

Nanobubbles are a potential multi-billion dollar market, with important implications for aquaculture, water treatment, hydrophonics and agriculture sectors. Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternatives and solutions.
Properties include:
- Sterilization capability through bactericidal action
- Removal of contamination without the need for cleaning agents
- Bio-activation in cells
- Growth promotion for fish, crustacea and plants
- Cell protection
- Heat transfer capabilities to raise or lower the temperature of a liquid rapidly and effectively
- Vaporization promotion capability for water-cooled cooling towers and evaporation based desalination systems
- Halt concrete and metal decay
- Environmental purification and remediation
There are numerous commercial nanobubble generators on the market for both laboratory and pilot-scales.
Their use is transformative for environmental, food and wastewater treatment industries and they find application in:
- Water purification/sterilization (various industries)
- Cooling tower de-scaling
- Medical cleaning applications (sanitization and bacteria control)
- Drug delivery
- Animal farming-drinking water enrichment (reduces bacterial growth)
- Agriculture and food production (reduction in use of chemicals)
- Surface cleaning treatments
- Aquaculture-oxygenation of fish and aquaculture dams
- Mining-acid water treatment
- Oil and gas Industry - oil spill clean-up and storage tanks
Report contents include:
- Introduction to Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles)
- Applications of Nanobubbles (Ultrafine Bubbles)
- Analysis of megatrends
- Market analysis of nanobubbles in Agriculture, Horticulture, Hydrophonics, Aquaculture, Biomedical, Coolants, Food and beverage production, Mining, Oil and gas, Remediation, Surface cleaning, and Wastewater purification
- Addressable market assessment
- Market challenges and hindrances
- 40 company profiles
Companies profiled include Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd., AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd., Aquamar B.V., En Solucion, EnH Co., Ltd., HACK UFB Co., Ltd., Fawoo Nanotech Co., Ltd., Moleaer, Inc. and more. Profiles include stage of commercialization and product developments, products, estimated revenues, technology advantages, markets and customers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
1.1 Nanobubbles Market Assessment System
2. Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Surface Nanobubbles
2.3 Bulk Nanobubbles
2.4 Properties
2.5 Nanobubble Preparation and Generation
2.6 Technology Limitations
2.7 Applications
3. Markets for Nanobubbles
3.1 Addressable Market Size
3.2 Agriculture
3.3 Aquaculture
3.4 Biomedical and Biopharma
3.5 Coolants and Cooling Towers
3.6 Food and Beverage Production
3.7 Oil and Gas
3.8 Remediation
3.9 Surface Cleaning and Disinfection
3.10 Water and Wastewater Purification
4. Nanobubble/Ultrafine Bubble Equipment Manufacturers (40 Company Profiles)
