Global Nanocellulose Industry Research Report 2023: Driving Automotive and Packaging Sustainability, Nanocellulose's Key role in Lightweight - Forecasts to 2028

Global Nanocellulose Market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the increasing demand from the packaging industry.



The worldwide market share for nanocellulose is also being driven by the expanding demand for magic angle spinning, atomic force microscopy, TEM, and NMR from the food science, aerospace, marine, healthcare, and oil and gas sectors.

While rising demand for medical products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, biopolymers, wound dressing, and bio-barriers is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.



Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry



In polymeric materials for the automobile sector, natural fillers like nano-fibrillated cellulose and cellulose nanocrystals are employed as reinforcing fillers. Natural fillers are employed to strengthen composite materials to increase strength, stiffness, and biodegradability. A more sustainable environment may be created by the automotive sector by lowering the enormous volume of non-biodegradable trash now being dumped in landfills.



Moreover, lighter-weight cars, trucks, and buses also increase the fuel economy of vehicles. These fillers are particularly utilized in interior automotive components, including door panels, parcel shelves, and dashboard trim. Therefore, the market expansion is being driven by the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles with greater fuel economy and electric vehicles.



For instance, according to the Global EV Outlook 2022, consumers spent USD 250 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2021. Furthermore, Global sales of electric cars have kept rising strongly in 2022, with 2 million sold in the first quarter, up 75% from the same period in 2021.



Therefore, increasing demand from the automotive sector will lead to the growth of Global Nanocellulose market in the upcoming years.



Growing Concern Regarding Sustainability in Packaging Materials



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 28.1% of the nation's total municipal solid trash is made up of containers and packaging. It generates 82.2 million tonnes of solid trash on its own, most of which ends up in bodies of water or dumped in landfills.

Many packaging materials are neither biodegradable nor recyclable since they are made of plastic, paper & board, or metal. The idea of "active packaging" approaches, which incorporate nanoparticles into polymers, has been grabbing attention in an effort to increase the sustainability of the packaging sector.



Due to these novel composite packaging materials' superior resistance to microbial contamination, the food sector has seen a tremendous increase in demand for them. The need for cellulosic nanomaterials will increase as a result. Therefore, the shift towards sustainable packaging materials increases the demand for Global Nanocellulose Market during the projected period.



Growing Demand from the Pulp & Paper Industry



With the use of wood as a raw material in the production of nanocellulose, wood-based pulp enables the creation of paper goods. In order to produce strong & lighter weight paper and board with enhanced features, including reduced transparency, less porosity, and better printing quality, nanocellulose is employed as an additive in the paper-making process.



In addition, kraft or decorative papers, which are also used for gift wrapping, are the main materials used for wrapping. High-quality wrapping paper with attractive printing and design aids in the effective marketing of consumer goods.



For instance, Brightly. eco estimates that the United States produces 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper annually, with about 2.3 million pounds of that amount going to landfills.



Thus, the rise in demand from the pulp and paper industry is predicted to drive the Global Nanocellulose market during the forecast period.

