Global Nanocellulose Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market

The "Nanocellulose: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nanocellulose Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Nanocellulose estimated at US$524.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

MFC & NFC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR

The Nanocellulose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 17.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • An Introduction to Nanocellulose
  • Select Features of CNC and CNF
  • Stiffness of Nanocellulose Vis-a-vis Other Alternatives
  • Types of Nanocelluose
  • Cellulose Nanofibrils
  • Cellulose Nanocrystals
  • Select Properties of CNC and CNF
  • Production Process of Nanocellulose
  • Applications of Nanocellulose
  • A List of Applications for Nanocellulose in Biotechnological and Industrial Sectors
  • Nanocelluose Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
  • MFC & NFC Cellulose: The Largest Nanocellulose Segment
  • Composites & Packaging Application Leads Nanocellulose Market
  • Developed Regions Lead Nanocellulose Market Growth
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Nanocellulose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation (Canada)
  • Borregaard ASA (Norway)
  • CelluForce, Inc. (USA)
  • Daicel FineChem Ltd. (Japan)
  • Fpinnovations (Canada)
  • FiberLean Technologies Ltd. (UK)
  • GranBio Investimentos S.A. (Brazil)
  • Kruger, Inc. (Canada)
  • Melodea Ltd. (Israel)
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)
  • RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB (Sweden)
  • Sappi Ltd (South Africa)
  • Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)
  • UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market
  • Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector
  • Growing Awareness about Potential Benefits and Uses of Nanocelluose Spells Opportunities for the Market
  • Non-Toxicity: A Critical Attribute Driving Adoption of Nanocellulose Products
  • Packaging Industry's Transition towards Eco-Friendly Materials Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Market
  • Trend towards Green Packaging Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Demand: Global Green Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025
  • Auto Industry Focus on Reducing Vehicular Weight Shifts Focus onto Nanocellulose
  • Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
  • Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025
  • Automobile Production Trends to Impact Demand for Nanocellulose
  • Rapid Growth of Medical & Personal Care Industries to Boost Nanocellulose Market Prospects
  • Growing Research on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications
  • Number of Publications on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications by Database (2010-2018)
  • Nanocellulose Emerges as a Green Alternative for Petroleum-based Plastics
  • Rising Use of Nanocellulose in Oil & Gas Industry
  • Nanocellulose Use in Composites Presents Considerable Growth Potential
  • Growth in Nanocoatings Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Technology
  • Global Nanocoatings Market in US$ Million for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • CNF Holds Tremendous Potential for Application in Varied Areas
  • NCC: The Cellulosic Nanomaterial with Most Promising Applications
  • Increasing Funding for Nanocellulose Research and Rise in Partnerships for Nanocellulose Development Support Market Growth
  • Select Innovations in Nanocellulose Space
  • EU-Funded Research to Develop Nanocellulos-based Smart Paper for Printed Electronics
  • Researchers Develop Nanocellulose Threads
  • Nanocellulose Finds Use in Creation of Novel Implants from 3D Printers
  • Potential Role of Nanocellulose-based Scaffolds in Tissue Engineering
  • Need for High-End Machinery, Expertise and Product Standardization & Regulatory Hurdles: Key Market Challenges

