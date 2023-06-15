Global Nanocellulose Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocellulose: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nanocellulose Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Nanocellulose estimated at US$524.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

MFC & NFC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR



The Nanocellulose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 17.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Nanocellulose

Select Features of CNC and CNF

Stiffness of Nanocellulose Vis-a-vis Other Alternatives

Types of Nanocelluose

Cellulose Nanofibrils

Cellulose Nanocrystals

Select Properties of CNC and CNF

Production Process of Nanocellulose

Applications of Nanocellulose

A List of Applications for Nanocellulose in Biotechnological and Industrial Sectors

Nanocelluose Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

MFC & NFC Cellulose: The Largest Nanocellulose Segment

Composites & Packaging Application Leads Nanocellulose Market

Developed Regions Lead Nanocellulose Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Nanocellulose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation ( Canada )

) Borregaard ASA ( Norway )

) CelluForce, Inc. ( USA )

) Daicel FineChem Ltd. ( Japan )

) Fpinnovations ( Canada )

) FiberLean Technologies Ltd. (UK)

GranBio Investimentos S.A. ( Brazil )

) Kruger, Inc. ( Canada )

) Melodea Ltd. ( Israel )

) Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Oji Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB ( Sweden )

) Sappi Ltd ( South Africa )

) Stora Enso Oyj ( Finland )

) UPM-Kymmene Oyj ( Finland )

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector

Growing Awareness about Potential Benefits and Uses of Nanocelluose Spells Opportunities for the Market

Non-Toxicity: A Critical Attribute Driving Adoption of Nanocellulose Products

Packaging Industry's Transition towards Eco-Friendly Materials Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Market

Trend towards Green Packaging Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Demand: Global Green Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Auto Industry Focus on Reducing Vehicular Weight Shifts Focus onto Nanocellulose

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Impact Demand for Nanocellulose

Rapid Growth of Medical & Personal Care Industries to Boost Nanocellulose Market Prospects

Growing Research on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications

Number of Publications on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications by Database (2010-2018)

Nanocellulose Emerges as a Green Alternative for Petroleum-based Plastics

Rising Use of Nanocellulose in Oil & Gas Industry

Nanocellulose Use in Composites Presents Considerable Growth Potential

Growth in Nanocoatings Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Technology

Global Nanocoatings Market in US$ Million for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CNF Holds Tremendous Potential for Application in Varied Areas

NCC: The Cellulosic Nanomaterial with Most Promising Applications

Increasing Funding for Nanocellulose Research and Rise in Partnerships for Nanocellulose Development Support Market Growth

Select Innovations in Nanocellulose Space

EU-Funded Research to Develop Nanocellulos-based Smart Paper for Printed Electronics

Researchers Develop Nanocellulose Threads

Nanocellulose Finds Use in Creation of Novel Implants from 3D Printers

Potential Role of Nanocellulose-based Scaffolds in Tissue Engineering

Need for High-End Machinery, Expertise and Product Standardization & Regulatory Hurdles: Key Market Challenges

