Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market Nears the $1 Billion Mark by 2025

The global nanofiltration membrane market was valued at $643.22 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $954.65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the emerging economies such as India and China and increase in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes drive the growth of the global nanofiltration market. In addition, increase in water scarcity across Asian and Arabian countries leads to increase in demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market.

Nanofiltration membranes are used for antibiotic separation process and to enhance synthesis reaction conversion. Expansion of pharmaceutical industry across developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil increase the demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market.

However, high installation costs and lack of funds in emerging economies such as India restrict the market growth. Increase in use of chemical free water treatment procedures across various industries provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

By type, the nanofiltration membrane market is segmented into polymeric, ceramic, and hybrid. The polymeric nanofiltration membranes accounted for more than half of the global market in 2016, due to its relatively lower cost as compared to other types. Polymeric material affects the selectivity and permeability of the membrane.

By application, the nanofiltration membrane market is divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical & biomedical, and others. Chemical & Petrochemical is the fastest growing application due to increase in application of nanofiltration membrane in specialty chemicals.

Market players have adopted agreement, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Inc., Argonide Corporation, Danaher, DowDuPont Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Inopor, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, Inc.

The Asia-Pacific nanofiltration membranes market is predicted to hold a share of over 31.65% by 2025

The water and wastewater treatment application segment held a share of over 35.82% in 2017 and is projected to grow to 36.5% by 2025.

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in pharmaceutical sector

3.4.1.2. Increase in usage in water & wastewater treatment

3.4.1.3. Stringent environment regulations

3.4.1.4. Rise in population in water stressed areas

3.4.1.5. Rise in pollution due to dumping of industrial waste

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of funds in emerging countries

3.4.2.2. Strict government regulations associated with validation of filtration processes

3.4.2.3. Inability in treatment of chlorine concentration

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in use of chemical free water treatment

3.4.3.2. Advancement in filtration technologies

Chapter: 4: GLOBAL NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Polymeric

4.3. Inorganic

4.4. Hybrid

Chapter: 5: GLOBAL NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Chemical & Petrochemicals

5.5. Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

5.6. Others

Chapter: 6: GLOBAL NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA

Chapter: 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Alfa Laval

7.2. Applied Membranes Inc.

7.3. Argonide Corporation

7.4. Danaher

7.5. DowDuPont Inc.

7.6. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

7.7. Inopor

7.8. Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

7.9. Nitto Denko Corporation

7.10. Toray Industries Inc.

