Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market to 2025: Focus on Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food and Beverage, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Industries

The Global Nanofiltration Membrane Market size is expected to reach $845.2 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The membrane filtration process known as nanofiltration is a process that separates a range of inorganic and organic substances from a liquid solution-mainly, but by no means entirely, water. This is achieved through diffusion through a membrane, under pressure differentials that are considerably lower than those for reverse osmosis, but considerably higher than those for ultrafiltration.

The development of a thin film composite membrane has given real impetus as a known method to nanofiltration, and its notable growth since then is mainly due to its distinctive capacity to separate and split ionic and comparatively small molecular organic species.

Nanofiltration membrane offers the application in water and wastewater treatment which involves water softening and color removal, water reuse and desalination, and industrial wastewater treatment. Accelerated urbanization and industrialization across developing economies like India and China and increased demand for domestic and industrial water are expected to enhance the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market. High installation expenses and absence of resources in emerging economies such as India, however, limit the market growth.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Argonide Corporation

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Linde PLC

Merck Group

SPX Flow, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Siemens AG

GEA Group AG

Danaher Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Nano filtration Membrane Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Polymeric Nano filtration Membrane Market by Region

3.2 Global Inorganic Nano filtration Membrane Market by Region

3.3 Global Hybrid Nano filtration Membrane Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Nano filtration Membrane Market by Application

4.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market by Region

4.2 Global Food and Beverages Market by Region

4.3 Global Chemical & Petrochemicals Market by Region

4.4 Global Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Nano filtration Membrane Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



