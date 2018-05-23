Global Nanomaterials Market 2010-2018 & 2028

Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives. Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, has led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres.

Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-ton volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

Markets nanomaterials are currently impacting include healthcare, sporting goods, cosmetics and personal care, automotive, food and beverage, home and garden, coatings in numerous sectors, consumer electronics and computing. Paints and coatings cross-apply to numerous consumer markets from aerospace and automotive to construction and hygiene.

They offer a range of functionalities that are desirable in a number of sectors such as anti-bacterialism, anti-corrosion, easy-clean, thermal barrier, protective and UV-absorbent and combinations thereof.



The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.

Analysis of the following nanomaterials:

Aluminium oxide nanoparticles

Antimony tin oxide nanoparticles

Bismuth oxide nanoparticles

Carbon nanotubes

Cerium oxide nanoparticles

Cobalt oxide nanoparticles

Copper oxide nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Fullerenes

Gold nanoparticles

Graphene (Graphene oxide; nanoplatelets from liquid phase-exfoliation and intercalation exfoliation; CVD graphene film) .

Iron oxide nanoparticles

Magnesium oxide nanoparticles

Manganese oxide nanoparticles

Nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers and cellulose nanocrystals)

Nanoclays

Nanodiamondss

Nanofibers

Nanosilver

Nanowires

Nickel nanoparticles

Quantum dots

Silicon oxide nanoparticles

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles

Zinc oxide nanoparticles

Zirconium oxide nanoparticles

Nanoprecipitated calcium carbonate

Graphene quantum dots/Carbon quantum dots

Hydroxypatite nanoparticles

Palladium nanoparticles

Yttrium oxide nanoparticles

Other 2D materials beyond graphene.

Analysis of global nanomaterials regulations.

Global nanomaterials funding and government policies.

Nanomaterials patenting.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Analysis of the following

Examples of successful markets and products.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2027.

Exploration of nanomaterials market structures and value chains.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Profiles of over 750 nanomaterials producers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Nanomaterials Market Rating System



2 Introduction

2.1 Aims And Objectives Of The Study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Categorization



3 Executive Summary



4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.2 United States

4.3 Asia



5 Global Funding And Policy

5.1 United States

5.2 Japan

5.3 China

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan

5.6 Germany

5.7 European Union



6 Patenting



7 The Global Market For Nanomaterials

7.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

7.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

7.4 Carbon Nanotubes

7.5 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.6 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

7.7 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

7.8 Dendrimers

7.9 Fullerenes

7.10 Gold Nanoparticles

7.11 Graphene

7.12 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

7.13 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.14 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles

7.15 Nanocellulose

7.16 Nanoclays

7.17 Nanodiamonds

7.18 Nanofibers

7.19 Nanosilver

7.20 Nanowires

7.21 Nickel Nanoparticles

7.22 Quantum Dots

7.23 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

7.24 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

7.25 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

7.26 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.27 Other Nanomaterials

7.28 Other 2D Materials



8 References



