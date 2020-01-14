Global Nanomaterials Market: Regional Prospects, Investment Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, FDI, Import and Export Analysis, Entry Strategies and Forecast up to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The nanomaterials industry is the economic sector in full expansion that addresses many application domains.



Carbon nanotubes (CNT) and quantum dots (QDs) are the two nanomaterials, which have received considerable interest in recent years with regard to their mounting applications. As for industrial sectors, the major three areas where nanomaterials are making impacts are the energy, health and personal care sector. In a recent report published by Infinium Global Research, "Nanomaterials Market: Prospects, Investment analysis, Opportunities, Trends, FDI, import and Export analysis, Entry Strategies and Forecast up to 2025" forecasts that the global market for nanomaterials is expected to grow to USD 80.56 Billion by 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 18.77%. The report focuses on the factors that have affected the demand of the nanomaterials market, and the legal factors affecting the nanomaterials market growth. Furthermore, the report on the nanomaterials market also provides valuable insights about value chain analysis, market attractiveness on the basis of product, end-user and regional segment as well as the investment and revenue pockets. The report also provides IGR-Growth Matrix which will help the clients understand the market situation of the business segments. Moreover, the report exclusively covers the FDI prospects that include FDI norms, modes of entry, procedures for investment and the trends in foreign direct investment (FDI) worldwide, at the country levels.



Nanomaterials have gained an appreciable commercial presence in recent years. According to the Analyst, "the global demand for nanomaterials will continue to rise owing to increase in the commercial applications of existing materials, decrease in the prices of nanomaterial, increase in public and private expenditure towards nanotechnology research, improving material properties, growing support of the government institutions, rapid development of new materials and applications. Nanomaterials are attracting increasing investments from both governments and industries around the world, which offers great opportunities to explore the new emerging nanodevices, such as the Carbon Nanotubes and Nanosensors. It is an industry that has been rapidly developing, advancing and growing over the previous decade. However, the growing concerns regarding the toxicity of certain nanomaterials such as titanium dioxide and the high cost of synthesis of nanomaterials are likely to negatively impact the growth of the nanomaterials industry. Moreover, several research centers and organizations are developing an eco-friendly, cost-effective and convenient protocol for green synthesis of nanoparticles from plant sources. This is anticipated to increase production and decrease the cost of processing which, in turn, will reduce the cost of the nanomaterials. This is also set to provide several opportunities for the new entrants in the nanomaterials market."



The report published by Infinium Global Research includes a detailed study of several nanomaterial products and applications. The nanomaterials such as Carbon Nanotubes, Quantum Dots, Graphene, Metal & Non-Metal Oxides, and Metal Based Nanomaterials are covered elaborately. Among the products analyzed, metal-based nanomaterials are among the highly consumed product types among the nanomaterials. The metal-based nanomaterials segment held a significant share of 39.11%. They include products such as Nano Silver, Nano Gold, Nano Nickel, Quantum Dots and several others and are utilized in high technology applications such as organic photovoltaics, therapeutic agents, sensory probes, drug delivery in biological and medical applications, electronic conductors and catalysis. Furthermore, as nanomaterials have exclusive, advantageous chemical, physical, and mechanical properties, they can be applied in a multitude of end-use industries including construction, automotive, healthcare & life science, energy, electronics & consumer goods, personal care, and others. Among them, the electronics & consumer goods held the lion's share in the nanomaterials market as a large number of nanomaterials such as Carbon nanotubes, Quantum dots and nano-silica are utilized in the electronic application including display screens, computers, memory storage devices, optoelectronic devices, and quantum computers. Further, owing to the growing investments by the major electronic industry players such as IBM, Samsung, and Apple, the market is expected to grow at a sizeable rate during the forecast period.



The report published by Infinium Global Research provides an in-depth analysis of geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and North Africa. North America remains the largest shareholder in the nanomaterials market as the majority of funding for nano-based products is centered in the United States. Among the countries covered in the study, The U.S. remains the most lucrative country market in the global nanomaterials market. The country is also the recipient of a large number of Foreign Direct Investments in the field of nanotechnology. Germany and China are also expected to show large growth opportunities over the forecast period. The U.S. has also initiated the $422 million National Nanotechnology Initiative (the "NNI") to encourage research and development in this field. Despite this trend, the interest of foreign governments and businesses in nanomaterials is changing. Currently, Russia and Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan are also being viewed as key growth regions in terms of research and development investment. China's nanomaterial market is expected to witness high growth and outpace the US nanomaterial market even though current nanotechnology funding comes largely through the central and regional governments rather than private capital. China and the United States are the two leading countries in the commercial production of nanomaterials.



The presence of numerous local and established players in the nanomaterials market makes it a highly fragmented industry. Several companies in the nanomaterials market are still in nascent stages and are testing out their products. The high-fragmented nature of the market requires vendors to work together with the technology developers to comprehend the unique differences and requirements of the industry. The high growth potential supported by low entry barriers for the market will result in the entry of several new vendors. The existing players are also focusing on mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product innovation, and partnerships. Moreover, they are also investing heavily in R&D for the development of new products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The report covers the detailed company profiles of companies such as BASF SE, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Cerion Advanced Materials, Umicore N.V., Showa Denko, Arkema Group, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanocyl S.A., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanosys, Nanoshell LLC, and Nanophase Technologies Corporation among others.



