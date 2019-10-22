Global Nanomaterials Market Report 2019-2025: Market Overview, Focus On Select Players, Trends & Drivers, Global Perspective

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 22, 2019, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomaterials - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nanomaterials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.2%

Metal Oxides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Metal Oxides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$608.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$756.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Metal Oxides will reach a market size of US$381.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus On Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

Companies Mentioned

  • Altair Nanotechnologies
  • Basf Se
  • Covestro Ag
  • Evonik Industries Ag
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
  • Arkema Group
  • Buhler Ag
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Nec Corporation
  • Polyone Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Showa Denko K.K.
  • Toray Industries, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27ljts

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Contract Cleaning Services Market to 2025: Market is...

Global Sulfur (Sulphur) Markets 2019-2025: Agrochemicals will...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Nanomaterials Market Report 2019-2025: Market Overview, Focus On Select Players, Trends & Drivers, Global Perspective

News provided by

Research and Markets

Oct 22, 2019, 14:30 ET