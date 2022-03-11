Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Companies: 49 - Players covered include AMO GmbH; Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre; EV Group; IMS Chips; Micro Resist Technology GmbH; Nanonex Corp.; Nano-Terra, Inc.; NIL Technology ApS; NTT Advanced Technology Corp.; Obducat AB; PROFACTOR GmbH; SET Corporation SA; SUSS MicroTec AG; SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.; Toppan Photomasks, Inc.; Transfer Devices, Inc.; Vistec Electron Beam GmbH and Others.

Segments: Technology (UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, Other Technologies); End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, Other End-Uses)

Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

Defined as a method or technique to generate functional patterns on a substrate or surface at nanometer scale, Nanopatterning is a high potential, lucrative nanotechnology area. The science of nanopatterning relates to controlling the behavior and structure of a matter at intermediary, nanoscale level varying between 1nm and 100nm. In broader terms, nanopatterning is similar to nanolithography, which encompasses several processes based on light or radiation that are used for imprinting nanoscale patterns on surfaces such as silicon chips. Precise and accurate operation is a key advantage offered by the nanopatterning technology. Other benefits offered by the technology include high efficiency, cost effective, reliability, and low power consumption. The technology facilitates miniaturization process. Nanopatterning is an enabling technology with applications across diverse fields including biotechnology, polymer electronics, nanoelectronics, photonics, sensors, hard drives, and microfluidic devices among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanopatterning estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period. UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.6% share of the global Nanopatterning market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $586.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $309.2 Million by 2026

The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$586.5 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 30.92% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$309.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$370.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is expected to be led by North America, given the presence of several IC (integrated circuit) and IDM producing companies. Also, the considerable investments made by telecom and electronics companies are expected to support market growth. Further, the existence of many providers of nanopatterning technology and the significant use of nano technologies in the medical field also underpin the region's dominance. Europe and Asia-Pacific constitute the other important nanopatterning markets, due to the rising use of connected technologies and equipment in these regions. The Asian nanopatterning market is likely to register strong growth, supported by the increasing adoption of sophisticated processors and semiconductors in various applications. The existence of several semiconductor foundries in the region is particularly propelling the use of nanopatterning. Also, the rising application of the technology in fabrication processes is anticipated to fuel the market in regions such as India, South Korea, and China. The use of this technology is on the rise on account of the small number of producers and the shortage of latest technology in the region, in addition to the emergence of lithography. The use of nanopatterning has significantly increased in the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions, owing to rising demand for tablets and smartphones and the emergence of digital technologies.

By End-Use, Consumer Electronics to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

The use of nanopatterning in consumer electronics is also anticipated to increase due to growing demand for wearable products (AI-based), tablets, laptops, and smartphones. While CRT TVs are increasingly being replaced by smart TVs and LEDs, tablets are taking the place of notebooks. Further, various home appliances are being connected, which is resulting in the emergence of smart homes. This is fostering the application of nanopatterning. Global market for Consumer Electronics (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$896.4 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 14.5% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Consumer Electronics segment, accounting for 32.5% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 19.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$176.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. More



