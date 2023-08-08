Global Nanophotonics Market to Reach US$44.67 Billion by 2028: Advancements in Nanotechnology and Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Products Propel Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanophotonics Market: Analysis By Product, By Component, By Application, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global nanophotonics market reached US$15 billion and is projected to reach US$44.67 billion by 2028. Nanophotonics is an evolving field that focuses on manipulating light at the nanoscale, driving advancements in telecommunications, data storage, and energy efficiency. Nanophotonics has diverse applications, including medical imaging, targeted drug delivery, and efficient solar cells, making it a transformative discipline with significant potential across various industries.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

LEDs: Largest segment in 2022, wide applications including imaging, communication, light sources, solar cells.



OLEDs, near field optics, photovoltaic cells, optical amplifiers, and others.



Optical switches expected to be fastest-growing segment during 2023-2028, driven by data traffic increase and 5G rollout.

By Components:

Quantum dots, plasmonics, photonic crystals, nanotubes, nanoribbons, and others.



Plasmonics segment expected to be fastest-growing during 2023-2028, revolutionizing industries, miniaturization, advanced sensing.

By Application:

Consumer electronics & entertainment: Largest segment in 2022, enhances energy efficiency and functionality in electronic products.



Telecommunication: Poised for rapid growth during 2023-2028, optimizing data transmission and energy efficiency.



Lighting, indicators & signs, and others.

By Region:

Asia Pacific : Dominates in 2022 due to industrial and tech advancements, energy-efficient LEDs, and OLEDs, and internet penetration.

: Dominates in 2022 due to industrial and tech advancements, energy-efficient LEDs, and OLEDs, and internet penetration.

China holds the largest share in the global market due to strong consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

holds the largest share in the global market due to strong consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

North America : Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2023-2028, driven by innovations from tech giants, defense, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors

Global Nanophotonics Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

Surge in data traffic in the telecommunications industry, driving the need for advanced network infrastructure.

Nanophotonics offers higher data transfer rates, capacity, and energy efficiency in optical communication systems.

Growth in the consumer electronics industry and rising demand for energy-efficient products.

Advancements in nanotechnology and increased investments in research and development.

Challenges:

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) issues due to complex patent landscapes and technological advancements.

High costs associated with nanophotonic devices.

Market Trends:

Quantum computing's emergence and progress driving demand for nanophotonic devices.

Advancements in AI, ML, expansion of 5G, smart cities, IoT, space exploration, climate change concerns, healthcare applications, automotive industry adoption, integrated photonics, etc. expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global nanophotonics market is fragmented, with major players like Samsung, IBM, and LG Display. Companies are fostering innovation through R&D and strategic alliances to maintain a competitive edge. Nanophotonics players are introducing innovative solutions, expanding their geographic footprints, and making strategic acquisitions to fortify their market stance.

The report offers valuable information on market analysis, product segments, components, applications, and regional trends. It provides insights into the impact of COVID-19 and market dynamics driving nanophotonics growth. Additionally, the report features comprehensive company profiles of key players in the nanophotonics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nanophotonics Market

5.2 Post-COVID-19 Impact on Global Nanophotonics Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increased Demand in Telecommunications

6.1.2 Growth of Consumer Electronics Industry

6.1.3 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Products

6.1.4 Advancements in Nanotechnology

6.1.5 Increasing Investments in R&D

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Issues

6.2.2 High Cost Associated

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Emergence of Quantum Computing

6.3.2 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

6.3.3 Expansion of 5G and Beyond

6.3.4 Smart Cities and IoT

6.3.5 Increased Space Exploration

6.3.6 Climate Change and Sustainability Concerns

6.3.7 Rise of Healthcare Applications & Advancements in Biotechnology

6.3.8 Increased Adoption in the Automotive Industry

6.3.9 Advancement of Integrated Photonics



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

Wolfspeed Inc.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (Novaled GmbH)

ams OSRAM AG (OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH)

Foxconn Technology Group (Sharp Corporation)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Oxford Instruments Plc (WITec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH)

Schott AG

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Nanosys, Inc.

Headwall Photonics, Inc.

Meta Materials Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g7rnw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets