Global NanoRAM Industry
Global NanoRAM Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 29, 2020, 10:59 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$127.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 46.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 60.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 57.9% CAGR
The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$556.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 57.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.2% and 45% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.2% CAGR.
Other Applications Segment to Record 55.6% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 53.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$349.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 58.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Canon Anelva Corporation
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Everspin Technologies, Inc.
- Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel
- Nanosys, Inc.
- Nantero, Inc.
- NVE Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc
- Toshiba Corp.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
NanoRAM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 &
2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: NanoRAM Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: NanoRAM Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Enterprise Network & Systems (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 4: Enterprise Network & Systems (Application) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Embedded Systems (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Embedded Systems (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NanoRAM Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Canadian NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NanoRAM
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Chinese NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NanoRAM Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 17: European NanoRAM Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European NanoRAM Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 20: European NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: NanoRAM Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 22: French NanoRAM Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: NanoRAM Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 24: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Italian NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
NanoRAM in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 29: Spanish NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Spanish NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by Application:
2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 31: Russian NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 34: Rest of Europe NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific NanoRAM Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: NanoRAM Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: Asia-Pacific NanoRAM Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 39: NanoRAM Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 40: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 41: Indian NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Indian NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by Application:
2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 43: NanoRAM Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for NanoRAM in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 47: Latin American NanoRAM Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 48: Latin American NanoRAM Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Latin American Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Latin American NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 51: Argentinean NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 52: Argentinean NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 53: NanoRAM Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 54: Brazilian NanoRAM Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 55: NanoRAM Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 57: Rest of Latin America NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 59: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 61: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 63: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NanoRAM in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 65: Israeli NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 66: Israeli NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by Application:
2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 67: Saudi Arabian Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Saudi Arabian NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 69: NanoRAM Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 71: NanoRAM Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 72: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 73: African NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 3
