Global NanoRAM Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$127.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 46.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 60.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 57.9% CAGR



The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$556.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 57.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.2% and 45% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.2% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 55.6% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 53.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$349.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 58.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Canon Anelva Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel

Nanosys, Inc.

Nantero, Inc.

NVE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc

Toshiba Corp.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

NanoRAM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 &

2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: NanoRAM Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: NanoRAM Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Enterprise Network & Systems (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 4: Enterprise Network & Systems (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Embedded Systems (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Embedded Systems (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 8: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US NanoRAM Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Canadian NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NanoRAM

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Chinese NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European NanoRAM Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 17: European NanoRAM Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European NanoRAM Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 20: European NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: NanoRAM Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 22: French NanoRAM Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: NanoRAM Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Italian NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

NanoRAM in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 29: Spanish NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Spanish NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 31: Russian NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific NanoRAM Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: NanoRAM Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Asia-Pacific NanoRAM Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 39: NanoRAM Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 41: Indian NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Indian NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 43: NanoRAM Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for NanoRAM in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 47: Latin American NanoRAM Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 48: Latin American NanoRAM Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Latin American Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Latin American NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 51: Argentinean NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 52: Argentinean NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 53: NanoRAM Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 54: Brazilian NanoRAM Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



MEXICO

Table 55: NanoRAM Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 57: Rest of Latin America NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 59: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 61: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: The Middle East NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 63: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for NanoRAM in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: NanoRAM Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 65: Israeli NanoRAM Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 66: Israeli NanoRAM Market Share Analysis by Application:

2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 67: Saudi Arabian Demand for NanoRAM in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Saudi Arabian NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 69: NanoRAM Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 71: NanoRAM Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: NanoRAM Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 73: African NanoRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: NanoRAM Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 3

