Global NanoRAM Industry Research Report 2023-2030 - Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Driving Next-Generation Devices

Global NanoRAM Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$69 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global NanoRAM market presents a comprehensive analysis of its various applications, including NanoRAM, Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems, and Other Applications across key geographic regions. The report evaluates the recent, current, and future trends for these applications in markets such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The analysis sheds light on annual sales figures in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the corresponding percentage CAGR. Additionally, the report offers an insightful 8-year perspective, revealing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030 across different geographic regions. This comprehensive assessment equips stakeholders with valuable insights into the evolving dynamics and potential opportunities within the NanoRAM industry.

Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.7% CAGR and reach US$777.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 51.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$351.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 50.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.8% and 36.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

NanoRAM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

NanoRAM: Technology Overview

An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique for NRAM

NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-Generation Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Nantero, Inc. - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of NRAM Market

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Market for Standalone Emerging NVMs to Soar

Potential Applications of NRAM Technology Drive Growth Opportunities

Digital Transformation & Rise in Data Generation Drive Memory Needs, Fueling NRAM Market

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing Processing Needs of Enterprises

Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Storage & Processing Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM's Use in Mobile Devices

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024

NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent Downtime and Data Loss

NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

NRAM to Emerge as a Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Potential for NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM

NRAM Emerges as the Hard Drive Technology, Transforming Computer World

Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in Investments from Leading Tech Players

Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization

Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization

Select Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Technologies Challenging NRAM Market Growth

FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth

Mass Production Enables FRAM to Remain a Viable Alternative to Conventional Nonvolatile Memories: Global Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) Market in US$ Million for 2019, 2021 & 2024

Rising Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in Auto Industry Drives FRAM Market

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Phase Change Memory (PCM) Market Poised for High Growth

ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution in Next-Generation Memory Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 20 Featured)

FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

Micron Technology, Inc.

Nantero, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK hynix INC.

