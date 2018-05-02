Global Nanotechnology Market 2018-2024: Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 125 Billion

The global nanotechnology market is expected to exceed US$ 125 Billion mark by 2024.

Nanotechnology continues to have a broad and fundamental impact on nearly all sectors of the global economy, namely electronics, energy, biomedical, cosmetics, defense, automotive and agriculture among others.

The factors such as advancement in technology, increasing government support and private sector funding for R&D, growing demand for miniaturization of devices, and strategic alliances between countries are expected to drive the global nanotechnology market growth. However, the issues such as environmental, health, and safety risks, and concerns relating to nanotechnology commercialization are expected to hamper market growth.



Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 - By Component

By component, the nanomaterials captured highest share of the global nanotechnology market.

Nanoparticles holds over 85% share of the global nanomaterials market.

The nanotools accounted for second highest share of the nanotechnology market.

Nanolithography tools dominates the global nanotools component market.

Nanodevices segment captured least share of the global nanotechnology market.

Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 - By Applications

The top three applications of nanotechnology are electronics, energy and biomedical. Together, they account for over 70% share of the global nanotechnology market.

The largest application for nanotechnology is electronics.

The energy application captured second highest share of the nanotechnology market, being followed by biomedical application.

The cosmetic industry is one of the most enthusiastic early adopters of nanotechnology.

The global defense application market for nanotechnologies was valued at nearly US$ 3 Billion in 2017.

in 2017. Automotive application captured nearly 5% share of the global nanotechnology market.

Market Dynamics



Global Nanotechnology Market - Drivers



Technological Advancements in Nanotechnology

Increased Government Support and R&D Spending

Global Nanotechnology Market - Challenges



Environmental, Health, and Safety Risks

Nanotechnology Commercialization Challenges

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Nanotechnolog Market & Forecast to 2024



3. Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast to 2024

3.1 By Components - Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast

3.2 By Applications - Global Nanotechnology Market Share & Forecast



4. Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 - By Component

4.1 Nanomaterials Market & Forecast

4.1.1 Nanoparticles Market & Forecast

4.1.2 Nanotubes Market & Forecast

4.1.3 Nanostructured Materials Market & Forecast

4.1.4 Nanocomposites Market & Forecast

4.1.5 Others Market & Forecast

4.2 Nanotools Market & Forecast

4.2.1 Nanolithography Tools Market & Forecast

4.2.2 Scanning Probe Microscopes Market & Forecast

4.3 Nanodevices Market & Forecast

4.3.1 Nanosensors Market & Forecast

4.3.2 Nanoelectronics Market & Forecast



5. Global Nanotechnology Market & Forecast to 2024 - By Applications

5.1 Electronics Market & Forecast

5.2 Energy Market & Forecast

5.3 Cosmetics Market & Forecast

5.4 Biomedical Market & Forecast

5.5 Defense Market & Forecast

5.6 Food/Drink and Agriculture Market & Forecast

5.7 Automotive Market & Forecast

5.8 Others Market & Forecast



6. Global Nanotechnology Market - Funding & Investment Analysis

6.1 United States Funding & Investment

6.2 Brazil Funding & Investment

6.3 Germany Funding & Investment

6.4 France Funding & Investment

6.5 United Kingdom Funding & Investment

6.6 Russia Funding & Investment

6.7 Ireland Funding & Investment

6.8 Japan Funding & Investment

6.9 China Funding & Investment

6.10 South Korea Funding & Investment

6.11 India Funding & Investment

6.12 Taiwan Funding & Investment

6.13 Malaysia Funding & Investment



7. Global Nanotechnology - Patent Analysis

7.1 Nanotechnology Patents in EPO by Countries

7.2 Nanotechnology Published Patent Applications in EPO

7.3 Nanotechnology Patents in USPTO by Countries

7.1 Nanotechnology Published Patent Applications in USPTO



8. Global Nanotechnology - Company Profiles



Ablynx

Acusphere Inc.

Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc.

Advanced Nano Products Co. Limited

Advanced Nanotechnologies S.L.

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Bruker Nano GmbH

Catalytic Materials LLC

Chasm Technologies Inc.

Chemat Technology Inc.

ELITechGroup

Hanwha Chemical Corp.

Hybrid Plastics Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Integran Technologies Inc.

NanoMaterials Ltd.

Nanocyl S.A

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Nanosys Inc.

PEN Inc.

QuantumSphere Inc.

Rogue Valley Microdevices Inc.

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd.

Starpharma Holdings

Unidym Inc. (subsidiary of WisePower Co.)

Zyvex Corporation

eSpin Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zc7qgf/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanotechnology-market-2018-2024-market-is-expected-to-exceed-us-125-billion-300641054.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

