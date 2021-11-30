Global Nanotechnology Market Report 2021-2026 - Market Opportunities with Increasing Use of Nanotechnology in Building Materials

Nov 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanotechnology Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for nanotechnology should grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 to $23.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American market for nanotechnology should grow from $1.6 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 34.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market for nanotechnology should grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $6.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 37.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
Nanotechnology is an emerging technology which is drawing the attention of a wide range of industries globally. In just a short period, nanotechnology has gained tremendous public investment in research and development, which has simultaneously increased private-sector investments.
Many governments are also developing strategies to promote the development and application of nanotechnology while taking into account the associated risks and uncertainties. Nanotechnology allows for the development and improvement of entirely new products, processes and services.
Nanotechnology has potential application across multiple end-use industry such as aerospace, energy, healthcare and military. In addition, nanotechnology offers new opportunities to improve the monitoring, measurement and management of contaminants in the environment. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is involved in researching and developing the benefits of nanotechnology.
Nanotechnology products offers advanced solutions to a wide variety of features associated with diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Nanotechnology is being utilized against COVID-19 in the field of biomedical research, including numerous vaccines that uses nanoparticles as an adjuvant based on the encapsulation of the active ingredient of specific drugs.
For COVID-19, nanotechnology is being used in diverse areas such as applications of nanocomposites, nanofibers and nanoparticles into respiratory masks in order to offer higher filtration efficacy, breathability, antiviral properties and washing ability.
Nanoproducts are also being used as surface sanitizers and disinfectants and in medical supplies such as wipes, aprons, scrubs, and bandages. Magnetic nanoparticles are utilized for diagnosis testing to detect SARS-Cov-2 RNA and host antibody response.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of market-based on region, type, and end-user
- Discussion on effect of telecommunication and IT infrastructure in the market growth of nanotechnology
- Identification of nanotechnology advantages in the healthcare industry such as in modernization of medical care including diagnostics, surgical devices, disease monitoring, vaccine development, regenerative medicine, and drug delivery; information on cloth-based nanosensors and discussion on how it helps to track and monitor COVID-19 patients
- Coverage of value chain and PESTEL analysis, assessment of new developments in the industry and major investments by federal agencies
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including 3M, Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., Bruker, eSpin Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Global Nanotechnology Market: Industry Outlook
- Global Nanotechnology Market - Value Chain Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Rising Investments by Public and Private Organizations
- Growth of Nanotechnology in the Healthcare Industry
- Growth in Telecommunication and IT Infrastructure
- Market Restraints
- Potential Danger to Humans and the Environment
- Higher Cost of Technology
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Nanotechnology in Building Materials
- Technological Advancement in Nanotech Devices
- Global Nanotechnology Market - PESTEL Analysis
- Global Nanotechnology Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Nanotechnology Market by Type
- Overview
- Nanosensors
- Nanodevices
- Nanomaterials
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Nanotechnology Market by End-use Industry
- Overview
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Pharmaceuticals
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Military and Defense
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Nanotechnology Market by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Global Nanotechnology Market: Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Market Ranking Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Ablynx N.V.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Altairnano
- Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.
- Bruker
- Espin Technologies
- Imina Technologies Sa
- Integran Technologies
- Kleindiek Nanotechnik Gmbh
- Nanocyl Sa
- Nanocomposix (Fortis Life Sciences)
- Nanoseedz
- Nano Magic, Llc
- Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgi89y
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article