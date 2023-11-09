Global Nanotechnology Market Will Grow by over $100 Billion Over the Next 6 Years, BCC Research Forecasts

News provided by

BCC Research LLC

09 Nov, 2023, 06:32 ET

Governments and private investors are investing in nanotechnology, which will transform industries as diverse as healthcare, food production, aerospace, information technology, consumer electronics, and more.

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The global nanotechnology market, valued at $57 billion in 2022, will reach $183 billion by 2028, BCC Research analysts project. The market's expected CAGR between 2023 and 2028 is 22%.

Market growth drivers include investments in nanotechnology by government and private organizations, a shift towards miniaturization of electronic and photonic components, and the growth of nanotechnology in the healthcare and defense industries.

The report, Global Nanotechnology Market delivers an inside look at the projected growth of the nanotechnology industry, its products, and its end-user markets. It covers exciting new technologies with a wide range of applications across many different industries.

The global nanotechnology market is unique because it has the potential to disrupt so many other markets. In healthcare, for example, nanotechnology is driving the development of personalized medicine and revolutionizing cancer therapies. In computing, nanotechnology is enabling more data to be stored, analyzed, and deployed than ever before. Nanotechnology will spawn a whole new generation of wearables, flexible displays, high-speed communication, and other innovations in consumer electronics. 

The report examines:

  • Market segments: The nanotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region. BCC's report provides detailed insights on nanomaterials, nanodevices, nanosensors, nanotools, and more.
  • The evolutions of nanorobotics: Tiny robots operated on the nanoscale could perform tasks like clearing blockages in blood vessels, detecting and removing cancer cells, and assisting in surgical procedures with never-before-seen accuracy.
  • Market trends and forecasts: The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.
  • Startups to watch, including Nanostics, Cello Therapeutics, and ARIZ Precision Medicine.

Insights from the report will benefit not only professionals working in the nanotechnology space, but also professionals working in the following industries: electronics, healthcare, energy, automotive, textiles, and aerospace.

Download Report Overview

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].    

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ:
BCC Research LLC
49 Walnut Park, Building 2
Wellesley, MA 02481, USA
[email protected],
+1 781-489-7301

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher. For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit www.bccresearch.com/media to request access to our library of market research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

Also from this source

Major Developments in the Global AI Training Dataset Market: BCC Research Report

Major Developments in the Global AI Training Dataset Market: BCC Research Report

AI solutions are becoming more useful every day as machines learn from data that is more comprehensive and labeled more accurately. But is artificial ...
BCC Research Projects 177.3% CAGR for 3D Printable Concrete

BCC Research Projects 177.3% CAGR for 3D Printable Concrete

Identified as a rising star product by BCC's latest report, 3D Printable Concrete Market: 3D printable concrete may be the future of global real...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.