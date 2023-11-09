Global Nanotechnology Market Will Grow by over $100 Billion Over the Next 6 Years, BCC Research Forecasts

Governments and private investors are investing in nanotechnology, which will transform industries as diverse as healthcare, food production, aerospace, information technology, consumer electronics, and more.

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanotechnology market, valued at $57 billion in 2022, will reach $183 billion by 2028, BCC Research analysts project. The market's expected CAGR between 2023 and 2028 is 22%.

Market growth drivers include investments in nanotechnology by government and private organizations, a shift towards miniaturization of electronic and photonic components, and the growth of nanotechnology in the healthcare and defense industries.

The report, Global Nanotechnology Market delivers an inside look at the projected growth of the nanotechnology industry, its products, and its end-user markets. It covers exciting new technologies with a wide range of applications across many different industries.

The global nanotechnology market is unique because it has the potential to disrupt so many other markets. In healthcare, for example, nanotechnology is driving the development of personalized medicine and revolutionizing cancer therapies. In computing, nanotechnology is enabling more data to be stored, analyzed, and deployed than ever before. Nanotechnology will spawn a whole new generation of wearables, flexible displays, high-speed communication, and other innovations in consumer electronics.

The report examines:

Market segments: The nanotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region. BCC's report provides detailed insights on nanomaterials, nanodevices, nanosensors, nanotools, and more.

The evolutions of nanorobotics: Tiny robots operated on the nanoscale could perform tasks like clearing blockages in blood vessels, detecting and removing cancer cells, and assisting in surgical procedures with never-before-seen accuracy.

Market trends and forecasts: The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.

The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028. Startups to watch, including Nanostics, Cello Therapeutics, and ARIZ Precision Medicine.

Insights from the report will benefit not only professionals working in the nanotechnology space, but also professionals working in the following industries: electronics, healthcare, energy, automotive, textiles, and aerospace.

