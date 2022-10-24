Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Narcolepsy drugs refer to pharmaceutical medicines used for the treatment of chronic sleep disorders. The disorder is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), cataplexy or sudden loss of muscle strength, sleep paralysis, hallucinations, fragmented sleep and insomnia.

Additional symptoms may include automatic behaviors without conscious awareness, blurred vision, double vision or droopy eyelids and disturbed mental functioning. Patients suffering from narcolepsy tend to sleep the same number of hours per day as normal individuals; however, sleep quality tends to be poorer.

Some of the commonly used narcolepsy drugs include central nervous system stimulants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and tricyclic antidepressants. These drugs aid in improving wakefulness in adult patients and minimizing hallucinations, sleepiness and cataplexy.



The increasing prevalence of narcolepsy across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of the working population, which, in turn, is significantly increasing the incidences of sleep-related disorders.

Moreover, rising health consciousness among the masses and the increasing awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of sodium oxybate for the treatment of narcolepsy in children is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, significant improvements in the diagnostic technologies for narcolepsy are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also developing variants with long-term benefits and reduced side effects. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of neurology, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Axsome Therapeutics Inc., Bioprojet Pharma, Graymark Healthcare Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global narcolepsy drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global narcolepsy drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global narcolepsy drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Secondary Narcolepsy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Disease Type

7.1 Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cataplexia

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Type

8.1 Sodium Oxybate

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Central Nervous System Stimulants

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Tricyclic Antidepressants

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Bioprojet Pharma

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Graymark Healthcare Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Novartis AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

