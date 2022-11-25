Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Markets Report 2022: Analysis on the Duopoly of Narrow-Body Aircraft OEMs, Airbus & Boeing - Market Outlook & Forecast through 2041

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market - 2022-2041 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Aircraft OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Forecast through 2041" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Narrow-Body Aircraft segment has been spearheading Commercial Aviation's strong comeback from the pandemic driven by strong passenger demand levels and robust global air cargo traffic volumes which collectively have been, in turn, driving up fleet utilization levels while also rekindling plans for fleet expansion as well as recapitalization across carriers globally.

Boeing's 737 MAX program now seems to be stabilizing and heading towards the cruise phase following a spate of new orders at the Farnborough Airshow 2022 while the Airbus' A321XLR is gearing up for certification following its maiden flight in June 2022.

The ongoing recovery in demand & activity levels across airlines globally has been steady as well as encouraging, especially for domestic travel which augurs well for narrow bodies, and is projected to reach the pre-pandemic levels by 2023 to be followed by full recovery in 2024

The view from the supply side, however, is not that pretty with the Airbus-Boeing duopoly raring to ramp up production levels on the narrow bodies aligned with surging & quicker than expected demand recovery. However, their respective supply chains and the global aviation industrial base are unable to match the pace being expected by the aircraft OEMs as they chug & carve their way out of the pandemic blues & inflicted financial blows.

The ongoing supply chain disruptions marked by surging raw material prices as well as shortages, especially for engines, is making it impossible for both Airbus and Boeing un to really ramp-up production on the narrow bodies front with the scenario likely to be unchanged at least for the rest of 2022

Market Outlook, Trends & Challenges:

The aviation supplier base & supply chains need to effectively spring back into action resiliently while offsetting the severe cuts made during the pandemic and gear up rapidly for the upcoming growth phase with production ramp-ups imminent over near term which are likely to peak again close to the pre-pandemic levels by mid to end of 2023.

The aviation supplier base, thus, needs to get in shape quickly while battling working capital crunch with weak balance sheets amid soaring inflation levels and an unprecedented economic tightening by the Fed. The long-term industry fundamentals, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of deliveries of around 40,000+ new airplanes by the industry projected over the next two decades with a majority of them likely to be narrow bodies.

Boeing's new narrow-body, likely to be launched by the middle of current decade to fill a key void in Boeing's product portfolio to take on the A321XLR, is likely to be a key growth opportunity for aviation suppliers over medium term.

However, sustainability challenges remain the top long term priority for commercial aviation with the industry required to go green and absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable power sources with Electric and Hydrogen-powered airplanes likely to rule the skies as well as the future complemented by traditional airplanes operating with conventional turbofan engines powered by SAFs as a drop-in fuel

