Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Nasal Sprays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39.9 Billion by the year 2025, Nasal Sprays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799205/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nasal Sprays will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Aegis Therapeutics LLC; Aptargroup, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799205/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 8: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 10: Multi-dose (System) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Multi-dose (System) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Multi-dose (System) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Unit-dose (System) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Unit-dose (System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Unit-dose (System) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Bi-dose (System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Bi-dose (System) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Bi-dose (System) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Nasal Sprays (Dosage Form) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Nasal Sprays (Dosage Form) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Nasal Sprays (Dosage Form) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Drops & Liquids (Dosage Form) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Drops & Liquids (Dosage Form) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Drops & Liquids (Dosage Form) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 27: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Nose Congestion (Therapeutic Application) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Nose Congestion (Therapeutic Application) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Nose Congestion (Therapeutic Application) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Vaccination (Therapeutic Application) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Vaccination (Therapeutic Application) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Vaccination (Therapeutic Application) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic

Application) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic

Application) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic

Application) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis (Therapeutic

Application) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis (Therapeutic

Application) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis (Therapeutic

Application) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 42: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United

States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 45: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United

States by Dosage Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 48: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United

States by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 63: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nasal

Drug Delivery Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 65: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage

Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by

Dosage Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by

Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 88: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 95: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe in

US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2018-2025

Table 98: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 106: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in France by

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in France by

Dosage Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in France by

Therapeutic Application: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 114: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 115: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Dosage Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 126: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 127: Italian Demand for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by

Dosage Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by

Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 140: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Nasal Drug Delivery

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Nasal Drug Delivery

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Nasal Drug Delivery

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 152: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025

Table 155: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form:

2018-2025

Table 158: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 163: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in

Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in

Asia-Pacific by Dosage Form: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in

Asia-Pacific by Therapeutic Application: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:

2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 175: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology

Historic Market Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology

Historic Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$

Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

AEGIS THERAPEUTICS

APTARGROUP

ASTRAZENECA PLC

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MERCK & CO.

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

PFIZER



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799205/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

