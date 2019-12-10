Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Industry
Dec 10, 2019, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Nasal Sprays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39.9 Billion by the year 2025, Nasal Sprays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799205/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nasal Sprays will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Aegis Therapeutics LLC; Aptargroup, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novartis International AG; Pfizer, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 8: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Multi-dose (System) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Multi-dose (System) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Multi-dose (System) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Unit-dose (System) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Unit-dose (System) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Unit-dose (System) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Bi-dose (System) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Bi-dose (System) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Bi-dose (System) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Nasal Sprays (Dosage Form) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Nasal Sprays (Dosage Form) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Nasal Sprays (Dosage Form) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Drops & Liquids (Dosage Form) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Drops & Liquids (Dosage Form) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Drops & Liquids (Dosage Form) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 27: Other Dosage Forms (Dosage Form) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Nose Congestion (Therapeutic Application) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Nose Congestion (Therapeutic Application) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Nose Congestion (Therapeutic Application) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Vaccination (Therapeutic Application) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Vaccination (Therapeutic Application) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Vaccination (Therapeutic Application) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic
Application) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic
Application) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Therapeutic Applications (Therapeutic
Application) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis (Therapeutic
Application) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis (Therapeutic
Application) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Allergic & Non-allergic Rhinitis (Therapeutic
Application) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 42: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United
States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United
States by Dosage Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 48: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United
States by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 53: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 63: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic Application
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nasal
Drug Delivery Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Dosage
Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by
Dosage Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 85: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:
2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by
Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 88: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 95: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe in
US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form:
2018-2025
Table 98: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 103: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in France by
System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in France by
Dosage Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in France by
Therapeutic Application: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:
2009-2017
Table 114: French Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 115: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Dosage Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 123: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:
2009-2017
Table 126: German Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Demand for Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by
System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Dosage Form for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by
Dosage Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 136: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:
2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by
Therapeutic Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nasal Drug Delivery Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 140: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Nasal Drug Delivery
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by System for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Nasal Drug Delivery
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Dosage Form for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Dosage Form
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Nasal Drug Delivery
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Therapeutic Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 151: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 152: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018-2025
Table 155: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Breakdown by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form:
2018-2025
Table 158: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Dosage Form: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Breakdown by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 163: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific by Dosage Form: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by Dosage Form: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific by Therapeutic Application: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Therapeutic Application:
2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by Therapeutic Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 175: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology
Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Dosage Form: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology
Historic Market Review by Dosage Form in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Dosage Form for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapeutic
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Nasal Drug Delivery Technology
Historic Market Review by Therapeutic Application in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapeutic
Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AEGIS THERAPEUTICS
APTARGROUP
ASTRAZENECA PLC
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MERCK & CO.
NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
PFIZER
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Share this article