Global Native Starches Market Research Report Forecast to 2022

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Native starch is extracted from plant sources such as corn, cassava, potato, wheat and others. It has a neutral odor and taste. Native starches are used as binders, texturizers, thickeners, stabilizers, and setting agents. They are insoluble in cold water and swell to different degrees depending on the temperature of the solvent used. They have good thickening, gelling and antistaling properties. They are applicable in bakery mixes, batters, brewing adjuncts, creamy spreads and fillings, and many more.



Native starch is an active ingredient used in food industry in a wide range of food products, as it improves the nutritional and sensory quality of food. Moreover, it is also used in feed production for texturizing. Due to its low cost and easy availability, it is extensively used in various food as well as non-food application. Also, it has been observed that the increasing demand from personal care industry will surge the native starch market. It is also used in cream solutions, talc substitutes and others.



Regional Analysis:

The global native starches market is segmented in North America, Europe, China, and Asia Pacific on the basis of region. Among these APAC has witnessed the major market share followed by North America. Also, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the coming years due to increasing demand for natural and organic food additives among the consumers.

Owing to easy availability of raw materials & low production costs coupled with less stringent environment regulations, Asia-Pacific region has an opportunistic market for the players in native starches. Growth in bakery industry is also supporting the growth of native starches market.



Segments:

Native starches market has been segmented on the basis of source into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as powder, gel, and others. Based on the application, market is segmented into food & beverages and non-food application. Food application is further divided into confectionery, processed food, beverages, and others. Whereas, non-food application segment is divided into corrugation and papermaking, personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others including mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesives, chemicals and animal feed.



Key Players:

The leading market players in the global native starches market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Roquette Frères (France)





Key Findings:

• In Asia Pacific, Thailand dominates the market followed by China. Moreover, China is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.67% over the forecast period

• In the food industry, confectionery segment is witnessed to grow at a CAGR of 3.94%.



Regional and country analysis of native starches market development and demand forecast to 2023 market:

As per the MRFR analysis, the global native starches market is poised to reach 21.33 MMT by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecasted period.



