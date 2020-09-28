Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report offers a detailed picture of the market for organic and natural tampons.It highlights the current and future market potential for organic and natural tampons and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market.







The report also covers market projections through 2025 as well as market shares for key market players.



This report details market shares for organic and natural tampons based on type, distribution channel and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into radially wound pledget tampons and square/rectangular tampon segments.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail and online segments.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on tampon manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 32 tables

- A comprehensive analysis of the global market for natural and organic tampons within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market for organic and natural tampons and a country-level market value analysis for various segments of the market

- Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers) present across the globe and their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

- Estimation of market size and forecast, and market share analysis of organic and natural tampons based on type, distribution channel and geographical region

- A brief outline on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as overall natural and organic tampons market featuring the MedTech industry

- Company profiles of the major organic and natural tampons manufacturers as well as other prominent vendors, including Bodywise (U.K.) Ltd., Maxim Hygiene, Organyc.in and Seventh Generation



Summary:

There are many notable innovations in organic and natural tampons, which are preferred most by women as they are made up of natural, renewable materials that are biodegradable. Conventional tampons use petroleum-based materials, a mix of natural and synthetic fibers, and bleaching agents.

- Emerging online retail channels in the emerging economies will boost the organic and natural tampons market as compared to the retail channel, which includes medical stores, pharmacies and retail stores; online will cannibalize these distribution channels during the forecast period.

- The shift in consumer preference for those aged between 15-25 years in the Americas and Europe, Middle East, and Africa from other feminine hygiene products to organic and natural tampons will a drive the organic and natural tampons markets in these regions.

- Safety concerns associated with conventional tampons and the availability of natural tampons, with a smaller price difference between traditional and organic tampons, could help consumers adopt safe and biodegradable natural and organic tampons.



