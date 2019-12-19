Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Natural Fiber Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.



4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11%. Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wood Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$210 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$171.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood Fiber will reach a market size of US$319.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$747.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aqvacomp Oy; Bcomp Ltd.; Fiberon, Inc.; GreenGran B.V.; JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG; Plasthill Oy; PolyOne Corporation; Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg; Procotex Corp SA; TECNARO GmbH; Tekle Technical Services, Inc.; Trex Company, Inc.; UPM Biocomposites.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN



NATURAL FIBER COMPOSITES MCP13

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)

Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers

Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aqvacomp Oy (Finland)

Bcomp Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fiberon, Inc. (USA)

GreenGran B.V. (The Netherlands)

JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Plasthill Oy (Finland)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Procotex Corp SA (Belgium)

TECNARO GmbH (Germany)

Tekle Technical Services, Inc. (Canada)

Trex Company, Inc. (USA)

UPM Biocomposites (Finland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market

Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction

Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs

Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains

Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024)

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape

Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production Technology Type

Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives Edge to Natural Fibers

Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers Augments Market Prospects

Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Natural Fiber Composites Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Natural Fiber Composites Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Wood Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2017

Table 12: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 31: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 67: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025

Table 74: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2

to 2025

Table 128: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025

Table 137: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 177: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 191: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025

Table 206: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2

to 2025

Table 230: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 237: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 258: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 260: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025

Table 263: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 266: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 279: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 282: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 283: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 285: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 286: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 288: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 294: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 295: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 296: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 297: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2

to 2025

Table 299: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Africa by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 300: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 303: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. A.B. COMPOSITES PVT. LTD.



2. AQVACOMP OY



3. BCOMP LTD.



4. DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.



5. FIBERON LLC



6. GREEN DOT BIOPLASTICS INC.



7. GREENGRAN B.V.



8. HOLZMUHLE WESTERKAMP GMBH



9. INSTITUT FUR VERBUNDWERKSTOFFE GMBH



10. JELU-WERK JOSEF EHRLER GMBH & CO. KG



11. MESHLIN COMPOSITES ZRT



12. PLASTHILL LTD.



13. POLYONE CORPORATION



14. POLYVLIES- FRANZ BEYER - GMBH



15. PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA



16. SANECO SAS



17. SUNSTRAND LLC



18. TECNARO GMBH



19. TEKLE TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.



20. TREX COMPANY, INC.



21. UPM BIOCOMPOSITES



22. VITRATEX BEYER GMBH & CO. KG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

