Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry
Dec 19, 2019, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Natural Fiber Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11%. Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wood Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$210 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$171.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood Fiber will reach a market size of US$319.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$747.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aqvacomp Oy; Bcomp Ltd.; Fiberon, Inc.; GreenGran B.V.; JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG; Plasthill Oy; PolyOne Corporation; Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg; Procotex Corp SA; TECNARO GmbH; Tekle Technical Services, Inc.; Trex Company, Inc.; UPM Biocomposites.
NATURAL FIBER COMPOSITES MCP13
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)
Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers
Chemical Composition by Fiber Type
Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aqvacomp Oy (Finland)
Bcomp Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fiberon, Inc. (USA)
GreenGran B.V. (The Netherlands)
JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Plasthill Oy (Finland)
PolyOne Corporation (USA)
Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)
Procotex Corp SA (Belgium)
TECNARO GmbH (Germany)
Tekle Technical Services, Inc. (Canada)
Trex Company, Inc. (USA)
UPM Biocomposites (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market
Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025
Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction
Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs
Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains
Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024)
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain
Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)
Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape
Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production Technology Type
Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives Edge to Natural Fibers
Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers Augments Market Prospects
Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Natural Fiber Composites Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Natural Fiber Composites Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Wood Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2017
Table 12: Compression Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Injection Molding (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Manufacturing Processes (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Table 67: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 74: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2
to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 120: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2
to 2025
Table 128: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 132: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 137: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 177: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 191: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 206: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Manufacturing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2
to 2025
Table 230: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 237: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market by Manufacturing Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 246: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Manufacturing Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 258: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 260: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2018-2025
Table 263: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 266: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Manufacturing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 275: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 277: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 279: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 282: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
Table 283: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 285: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 286: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 288: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2009-2017
Table 291: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 292: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 293: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 294: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 295: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 296: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 297: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 298: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Manufacturing Process: 2
to 2025
Table 299: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Africa by Manufacturing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 300: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown by Manufacturing Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 301: African Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 302: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 303: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
1. A.B. COMPOSITES PVT. LTD.
2. AQVACOMP OY
3. BCOMP LTD.
4. DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
5. FIBERON LLC
6. GREEN DOT BIOPLASTICS INC.
7. GREENGRAN B.V.
8. HOLZMUHLE WESTERKAMP GMBH
9. INSTITUT FUR VERBUNDWERKSTOFFE GMBH
10. JELU-WERK JOSEF EHRLER GMBH & CO. KG
11. MESHLIN COMPOSITES ZRT
12. PLASTHILL LTD.
13. POLYONE CORPORATION
14. POLYVLIES- FRANZ BEYER - GMBH
15. PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA
16. SANECO SAS
17. SUNSTRAND LLC
18. TECNARO GMBH
19. TEKLE TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.
20. TREX COMPANY, INC.
21. UPM BIOCOMPOSITES
22. VITRATEX BEYER GMBH & CO. KG
