Global Natural Fiber Plastics Market Report 2024-2034: Focus on Automotive, Packaging, Construction & Buildings, Appliances, Consumer Electronics, and Furniture Industries

This report dives deep into a thorough market analysis of diverse natural fiber types integrated into plastic composites, highlighting their unique advantages, limitations, incorporation ratios, and viable applications.

In the dynamic landscape of the materials industry, the fusion of natural fibers with plastic composites has become a focal point. Our goal is to furnish stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the prevailing trends and their promising future.

Blending natural fibers with plastics such as polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC, and polylactic acid results in enhanced fiber-reinforced plastic composites. Predominant methods involve injection moulding and extrusion, with cutting-edge techniques continually emerging. Opting for natural fiber reinforcement offers advantages like weight reduction, cost-efficiency, eco-friendly sourcing, and a significantly reduced carbon footprint in contrast to conventional glass or carbon fiber reinforcement.

Key application sectors encompass automotive interiors, packaging, construction, and consumer products. Industry leaders are honing in on refining processing methods, fortifying fiber-matrix adhesion, and crafting robust natural fiber plastic formulations apt for structural purposes.

Anticipated to see robust growth, the natural fiber plastics domain is galvanized by sustainable paradigms and strides in both processing and material excellence.

Report contents include:

Analysis of manufacturing processes.

Analysis of end use markets for natural fiber plastic composites covering market revenues, applications and SWOT analysis. Markets covered include: Automotive. Packaging. Construction & buildings. Appliances. Consumer electronics. Furniture.

Future market outlook and competitive landscape.

Global revenues for natural fiber composites, segmented by end use market, material type, plastic type and region.

Profiles of 67 natural fiber plastic producers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are natural fiber plastics?

1.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

1.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers

1.4 Commercially available natural fiber products

1.5 Market drivers for natural fibers

1.6 Market challenges

2 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS OVERVIEW

2.1 The global polymer plastics market

2.2 The global biocomposite plastics market

2.3 Wood flour as a plastic filler

2.4 Types of natural fibers in plastic composites

2.4.1 Plants

2.4.1.1 Seed fibers

2.4.1.1.1 Kapok

2.4.1.1.2 Luffa

2.4.1.2 Bast fibers

2.4.1.2.1 Jute

2.4.1.2.2 Hemp

2.4.1.2.3 Flax

2.4.1.2.4 Ramie

2.4.1.2.5 Kenaf

2.4.1.3 Leaf fibers

2.4.1.3.1 Sisal

2.4.1.3.2 Abaca

2.4.1.4 Fruit fibers

2.4.1.4.1 Coir

2.4.1.4.2 Banana

2.4.1.4.3 Pineapple

2.4.1.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

2.4.1.5.1 Rice fiber

2.4.1.5.2 Corn

2.4.1.6 Cane, grasses and reed

2.4.1.6.1 Switchgrass

2.4.1.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

2.4.1.6.3 Bamboo

2.4.1.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

2.4.1.7 Modified natural polymers

2.4.1.7.1 Mycelium

2.4.1.7.2 Chitosan

2.4.1.7.3 Alginate

2.4.2 Animal (fibrous protein)

2.4.2.1 Silk fiber

2.4.3 Wood-based natural fibers

2.4.3.1 Cellulose fibers

2.4.3.1.1 Market overview

2.4.3.1.2 Producers

2.4.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.4.3.2.1 Market overview

2.4.3.2.2 Producers

2.4.3.3 Cellulose nanocrystals

2.4.3.3.1 Market overview

2.4.3.3.2 Producers

2.4.3.4 Cellulose nanofibers

2.4.3.4.1 Market overview

2.4.3.4.2 Producers

2.5 Processing and Treatment of Natural Fibers

2.6 Interface and Compatibility of Natural Fibers with Plastic Matrices

2.6.1 Adhesion and Bonding

2.6.2 Moisture Absorption and Dimensional Stability

2.6.3 Thermal Expansion and Compatibility

2.6.4 Dispersion and Distribution

2.6.5 Matrix Selection

2.6.6 Fiber Content and Alignment

2.6.7 Manufacturing Techniques

3 MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3.1 Injection molding

3.2 Compression moulding

3.3 Extrusion

3.4 Thermoforming

3.5 Thermoplastic pultrusion

3.6 Additive manufacturing (3D printing)

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NATURAL FIBERS IN PLASTICS

4.1 Markets and applications

4.2 Markets

4.2.1 Automotive

4.2.1.1 Applications

4.2.1.2 Commercial production

4.2.1.3 SWOT analysis

4.2.2 Packaging

4.2.2.1 Applications

4.2.2.2 SWOT analysis

4.2.3 Construction

4.2.3.1 Applications

4.2.3.2 SWOT analysis

4.2.4 Appliances

4.2.4.1 Applications

4.2.4.2 SWOT analysis

4.2.5 Consumer electronics

4.2.5.1 Applications

4.2.5.2 SWOT analysis

4.2.6 Furniture

4.2.6.1 Applications

4.2.6.2 SWOT analysis

4.3 Competitive landscape

4.4 Future outlook

4.5 Global market for natural fiber based plastics

4.5.1 By end use market

4.5.2 By Material Type

4.5.3 By Plastic Type

4.5.4 By region

5 PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS (67 company profiles)

9Fiber, Inc.

Advanced Bio-Material Technologies Corp. (ABMT)

Algix LLC

Ananas Anam

Arekapak GmbH

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.

BASF SE

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc.

B-PREG

Bcomp ltd.

BioSolutions

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Biotrem

Blue Ocean Closures

Borregaard ChemCell

Cellucomp Ltd

Cellugy

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Coastgrass ApS

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Cruz Foam

CuanTec Ltd.

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

DENSO Corporation

DIC Products, inc.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Ecoshell

FlexForm Technologies

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Granbio Technologies

GS Alliance Co. Ltd

Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Lean Orb

Lenzing

Marine Innovation Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mogu S.r.l.

Newlight Technologies

Nippon Paper Industries

Oimo

Oji Paper Company

Panasonic

Pivot Materials LLC

Plafco Fibertech Oy

Procotex Corporation

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Sappi

Seiko PMC Corporation

Spero Renewables

Sugino Machine Limited

Sulapac Oy

TECNARO GmbH

Toray

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Universal Bio Pack Co., Ltd.

Unitika Co., Ltd.

UPM Biocomposites

WEAV3D, Inc.

Woodly Ltd.

