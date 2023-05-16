Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The natural fiber reinforced composites market is expected to reach over 3,730 kilotons by the end of this year and is estimated to register a CAGR of above 9%, during the forecasting period.

Companies Mentioned

Amorim Cork Composites SA

Fiberon Technologies Inc.

FlexForm Technologies

Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.

GreenGran BN

Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg

Meshlin Composites ZRT

NPSP NV

Oldcastle APG

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Tecnaro GmbH

The AZEK Company

Trex Company Inc.

TTS

UPM

Key Highlights

The increasing demand for bio-based composites and the growing demand for new eco-friendly composites in the electronics industry is driving the natural fiber reinforced composites market.

However, the moisture adsorption, restricted processing temperature, incompatibility with most polymer matrices, and the lower impact resistivity compared to glass fiber reinforced composites are going to slow down the market.

Flame retardancy of natural fiber reinforced polymer composites is expected to provide new opportunities for the market.

Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Construction Sector

There is always a continuous requirement for eco-friendly materials in the building materials industry. Natural fiber-reinforced polymer-based composites are increasingly being used in civil engineering construction applications due to their numerous advantages.

Wood-fiber-reinforced composites can be used for decking, fencing, molding, trimming, etc. Owing to their low maintenance costs and resistance to weathering, stains, and warping, wood fiber-reinforced composites are the preferred alternatives to wood in these applications.

Non-wood natural fibers can be used as a substitute for many wood-fiber composites, such as bathtubs and shower walls, fiber-reinforced (polymer) panels (FRP), privacy dividers, and translucent accent panels.

Composite materials are becoming increasingly essential in the construction sector to achieve long-term sustainability.

Global construction is estimated to grow by about 85% to USD 15.5 trillion by 2030. China , the United States , and India are leading the way and accounting for over 57% of global growth.

by 2030. , , and are leading the way and accounting for over 57% of global growth. Hence, all the abovementioned trends are projected to boost the growth of natural fiber-reinforced composites in the construction sector over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market. With growing construction activities in countries such as China , India , and Japan , the usage of natural fiber-reinforced composites is increasing in the region.

region is expected to dominate the global market. With growing construction activities in countries such as , , and , the usage of natural fiber-reinforced composites is increasing in the region. The building and construction industry in ASEAN countries and India represents one of the fastest-growing markets, and it is anticipated to account for the major share of the global construction market. Countries such as China , India , South Korea , and other Asian countries in the Asia-Pacific region have been witnessing robust growth in construction activities.

represents one of the fastest-growing markets, and it is anticipated to account for the major share of the global construction market. Countries such as , , , and other Asian countries in the region have been witnessing robust growth in construction activities. The construction sector has supported the economic growth in the country whenever major slowdowns have occurred. However, during the pandemic period in 2020, the sector witnessed growth restrictions due to a low workforce and raw material supply challenges. Nevertheless, the construction industry managed to maintain a strong pace in construction activities. This strong growth can be attributed to two policy changes. First, is the continued push from China's central government fiscal stimulus in the form of infrastructure investments which grew by 2.6% in 2020. Second, local governments also gradually relaxed real estate regulations, purchase criteria, and credit availability, resulting in a boost to the domestic real estate market.

central government fiscal stimulus in the form of infrastructure investments which grew by 2.6% in 2020. Second, local governments also gradually relaxed real estate regulations, purchase criteria, and credit availability, resulting in a boost to the domestic real estate market. As per the forecast given by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, China's construction sector is expected to maintain a 6% share in the country's GDP going into 2025. Keeping in view the given forecasts, the Chinese government unveiled a five-year plan in January 2022 focused on making the construction sector more sustainable and quality-driven.

construction sector is expected to maintain a 6% share in the country's GDP going into 2025. Keeping in view the given forecasts, the Chinese government unveiled a five-year plan in focused on making the construction sector more sustainable and quality-driven. On the other hand, the availability of affordable housing in the country is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024. By 2022, India is expected to contribute about USD 640 billion to the construction sector due to government initiatives in infrastructure development and affordable housing such as Housing for All, Smart City plans, etc. The growing demand for housing is likely to drive residential construction in the country, both in the public and private sectors, which is, in turn, driving the market for natural fiber reinforced composites.

is expected to contribute about to the construction sector due to government initiatives in infrastructure development and affordable housing such as Housing for All, Smart City plans, etc. The growing demand for housing is likely to drive residential construction in the country, both in the public and private sectors, which is, in turn, driving the market for natural fiber reinforced composites. Moreover, this market in India is also getting aided by affordable housing which is fast-gaining center stage with the government recognizing it as a mainstream agenda. The Indian government in its Union Budget 2022-23 allocated INR 48,000 Crores ( ~USD 5.79 billion ) for its 'PM AawasYojana' scheme, thereby reiterating its commitment to implementing 'Housing for All' which aims to build 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor by 2022.

is also getting aided by affordable housing which is fast-gaining center stage with the government recognizing it as a mainstream agenda. The Indian government in its Union Budget 2022-23 allocated INR ( ) for its 'PM AawasYojana' scheme, thereby reiterating its commitment to implementing 'Housing for All' which aims to build 20 million affordable homes for the urban poor by 2022. Hence, the new policies and investments made by different governments will boost the natural fiber-reinforced composites market demand in the rest of Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Composites

4.1.2 Growing Demand for New Eco-friendly Composites in the Electronics Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Moisture Adsorption, Restricted Processing Temperature, and Incompatibility with Most Polymer Matrices

4.2.2 Lower Impact Resistivity Compared to Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Volume)

5.1 Fiber

5.1.1 Wood Fiber Composites

5.1.2 Non-wood Fiber Composites

5.2 Polymer

5.2.1 Thermosets

5.2.2 Thermoplastics

5.2.2.1 Polyethylene

5.2.2.2 Polypropylene

5.2.2.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride

5.2.2.4 Other Thermoplastics

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Building and Construction

5.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.5 Sports

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Flame Retardancy of Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t0kie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets