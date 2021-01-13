Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in the Number of End-Use Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market by Color Type (Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, and Copper Chlorophyllin), Flavor Type (Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, & Essential Oils), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The natural food colors & flavors market is projected to grow from USD 5,011.7 million in 2019 to reach USD 6,835.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value.

Factors such as the growing concern of clean label food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for natural food colors & flavors.

By type, caramel for colors and the natural extracts for flavors is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Natural extracts are derived from plant sources and caramel is one of the most popular flavor for bakery and confectionary applications. Both of them provides aesthetic flavor and color to the recipes, therefore are in high demand among the manufacturers. The demand for clean label food ingredients is driving the market. Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market.

By form, liquid & gel is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The uniform texture and easy to mix property of liquid & gel colors & flavors type makes them popular among manufacturers. The liquid & gel types are comparatively more stable and provide rich color & flavor to the end product. It blends with the recipes in a uniform way, and give the desired color and flavor to the product.

The Europe region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Owing to the large production of various of natural ingredients are on of the reasons for the dominating market in Europe. Presence of large number of local players and high purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors. Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, and government initiatives, are some of the major reasons for the presence of manufacturing operations in European region.

The natural food colors & flavors market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa, the Middle East, and Others in South America).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market

4.2 Natural Food Colors & Flavors: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Europe: Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Application and Key Country

4.4 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region

4.5 Natural Food Colors Market, by Form

4.6 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Form

4.7 Natural Food Colors Market, by Type

4.8 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Natural and Clean Label Products

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Natural Food Ingredients Owing to the Rising Instances of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.3 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages

5.2.1.4 Health Benefits of Certain Natural Colors

5.2.1.5 Rising Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Raw Material Availability

5.2.2.2 Low Stability of Natural Colors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in the Number of End-Use Applications

5.2.3.2 Increasing Ventures in Asia-Pacific and South America

5.2.3.3 Multifunctional Flavors and Colors

5.2.3.4 Rapidly Growing Sales of Beverages and Functional Drinks

5.2.3.5 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry

5.2.3.6 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities due to Growing Food Processing Investments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics

5.3.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Products

5.3.2 COVID-19 to Reformulate the Demand for Food to Lower Costs

5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption

5.3.4 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Industry Insights

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Prominent Companies

6.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3.3 End-users (Manufacturers/Consumers)

6.3.4 Key Influencers

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Export-Import Data for Natural Food Colors & Flavors

6.6 Asp Trend

6.7 Case Studies

6.7.1 Technological Advancement

6.7.1.1 Allergen Sensor for Consumers

6.7.2 Trends in the Food Industry

6.7.2.1 Sensory Experience to Remain a Key Priority for Consumers

6.7.3 Inorganic Growth Attempts

6.7.3.1 M&A to Remain a Key Inorganic Strategy for Market Growth

6.8 Ecosystem Map

6.8.1 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Ecosystem View

6.8.2 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Market Map



7 Regulations

7.1 Introduction

7.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

7.2.1 International Organization of Flavor Industry (Iofi)

7.2.1.1 International Flavor Legislation

7.2.1.2 Us Department of Health and Human Services

7.2.1.3 Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association

7.3 North America

7.4 South America

7.5 Europe

7.6 Asia-Pacific

7.7 Rest of the World



8 Patent Analysis

8.1 Overview



9 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Category

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market, by Region, 2018-2021 (USD Million)

9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.2 Natural Food Colors

9.2.1 Coloring Food Has Been Major Trend in Natural Colors Market

9.3 Natural Food Flavors

9.3.1 Extract from Flowers and Fruits is Key Trend in the Natural Flavors Market



10 Natural Food Colors Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Caramel

10.2.1 Beer, Gravy Premix, Sauces, and Confectionaries are Key Applications of the Caramel Color

10.3 Carotenoids

10.3.1 Health Benefits Associated with Coloring is Driving Carotenoids Markets

10.4 Anthocyanins

10.4.1 Colorful Confectionaries is a Key Trend for Anthocyanins

10.5 Curcumin

10.5.1 Curcumin is Widely Used as Substitute for Synthetic Yellow Color

10.6 Copper Chlorophyllin

10.6.1 De-Esterification of Chlorophyll is Carried Out to Form Copper Chlorophyllin

10.7 Annatto

10.7.1 Annatto is Rich Source of Minerals

10.8 Capsanthin

10.8.1 Capsanthin Offers Flavors and Color Benefits to Food Products

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Lutein and Betain are Key Other Color Types



11 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Natural Extracts

11.2.1 Fresh Fruits and Flowers is Major Source for Flavor Extracts

11.3 Aroma Chemicals

11.3.1 Aroma Chemicals are Largely Used in Flavor Blend Manufacturing

11.4 Essential Oil

11.4.1 Distillation is a Key Technology Used in Essential Oil Manufacturing

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Spices and Micro-Organisms are Major Other Types of Natural Flavors



12 Natural Food Colors Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Food

12.2.1 Bakery and Confectionary is Among Key Food Applications of Food Color to Enhance Product Appeal

12.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

12.2.3 Dairy Products

12.2.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

12.2.5 Frozen Products

12.2.6 Others

12.3 Beverages

12.3.1 Fortified Beverages are Fueling Market Growth, with Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers



13 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Food

13.2.1 Growing Innovations in Food Industry to Fuel Adoption of Natural Flavors at Large Extent

13.2.2 Dairy & Dairy Products

13.2.2.1 Ice Creams

13.2.2.2 Other Dairy Products

13.2.3 Confectionery Products

13.2.3.1 Chocolates

13.2.3.2 Other Confectionery Products

13.2.4 Bakery Products

13.2.5 Meat Products

13.2.6 Savories & Snacks

13.2.7 Frozen Products

13.2.8 Other Food Applications

13.3 Beverages

13.3.1 Natural Flavors Account for Significant Market Size in the Juices Segment

13.3.2 Hot Drinks

13.3.3 Soft Drinks

13.3.4 Alcoholic Drinks

13.3.5 Other Drinks



14 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Form

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Liquid & Gel

14.2.1 Encapsulation is a Major Trend Driving the Liquid Segment in Market

14.3 Dry

14.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dry Mix for Food & Beverages Drives the Growth of the Dry Form in the Market

15 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region



15.1 Introduction

15.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 Asia-Pacific

15.5 South America

15.6 Rest of the World (Row)



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Evaluation Framework

16.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2019

16.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

16.5 Key Market Developments

16.5.1 Expansions

16.5.2 Merger & Acquisitions

16.5.3 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships



17 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

17.1 Overview

17.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology

17.2.1 Stars

17.2.2 Emerging Leaders

17.2.3 Pervasive Players

17.2.4 Emerging Companies

17.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)

17.4 Company Profiles

17.4.1 Dupont

17.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland (Adm)

17.4.3 Givaudan

17.4.4 Kerry Group

17.4.5 International Flavors and Fragrances (Iff)

17.4.6 Mane

17.4.7 Sensient

17.4.8 T. Hasegawa

17.4.9 Firmenich

17.4.10 Robertet

17.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)

17.5.1 Progressive Companies

17.5.2 Starting Blocks

17.5.3 Responsive Companies

17.5.4 Dynamic Companies

17.6 Startups/Sme Profiles

17.6.1 Symrise

17.6.2 Synergy Flavors

17.6.3 Amar Bio-Organics

17.6.4 Taiyo International

17.6.5 The Foodie Flavors

17.6.6 Besmoke Limited

17.6.7 Aromata Group

17.6.8 Gulf Flavors & Food Ingredients Fzco

17.6.9 Seluz Fragrance & Flavor Company

17.6.10 Takasago

18 Appendix

18.1 Discussion Guide

18.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

18.3 Available Customization

