Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Centria; Osaka Gas; Tokyo Gas; GAIL India and Gas Natural Fenosa

The global natural gas distribution market is expected to grow from $466.18 billion in 2020 to $553.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%.

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global natural gas distribution market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the natural gas distribution market include Centria; Osaka Gas; Tokyo Gas; GAIL India and Gas Natural Fenosa.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $758.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global natural gas distribution market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2020. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global natural gas distribution market. South America was the smallest region in the global natural gas distribution market.



Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages. Traditional detection systems are often slow. The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy.

The robotic devices uses laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in close proximity. This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage. For instance, A6 OMD robot, developed by SMP Robotics, is used to detect underground pipeline gas leaks. It uses GPS to frame a map to locate the gas leak for a pipeline of any length.



Companies in the natural gas distribution market are using alternate modes of natural gas transportation for the delivery of natural gas through land. Natural gas is transported mostly through pipes or through shipping vessels. However, companies are now exploring the use of railroads for the delivery of natural gas.

Transporting natural gas through rails might allow the companies to expand its reach to remote industrial areas. Following the trend, in 2019, the U.S Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the New Fortress Energy 's plan to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale by train for about 175 miles to South Jersey, U.S.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Natural Gas Distribution Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Natural Gas Distribution Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Natural Gas Distribution Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Natural Gas Distribution Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Natural Gas Distribution Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Gas Distribution



9. Natural Gas Distribution Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Natural Gas Distribution Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Natural Gas Distribution Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Natural Gas Distribution Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Natural Gas Distribution Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Natural Gas Distribution Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Natural Gas Distribution Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution

Household Natural Gas Distribution

11.2. Global Natural Gas Distribution Market, Segmentation By Type of Operator, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Public Operator

Private Operator

12. Natural Gas Distribution Market Segments

12.1. Global Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Household Natural Gas Distribution Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Natural Gas Distribution Market Metrics

13.1. Natural Gas Distribution Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Natural Gas Distribution Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



