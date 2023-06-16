Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Strategic Business Report 2023: Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on NGVs

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 25.2 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 42.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach 39 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 172.2 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 172.2 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 9.9 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 11.6 Million Units by the year 2030.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Focus on Decarbonizing the World Offers Attractive Opportunities for NGVs in Decarbonizing the Transportation Sector

Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on NGVs

A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date

With Transportation Accounting for Close to 23.2% of Global GHG Emissions, the Time is Ripe for the Adoption of an Integrated Approach Towards Reducing CO2 Involving NGVs: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability Will Drive NGV Adoption in Creating a Cleaner & Greener Transportation Industry

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021

How NGVs Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?

Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives Catalyze Adoption Rates of NGVs

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Carbon Footprint Goals & Drive Profits Through Higher Fuel Economy

Rising Popularity of EVs. What Does it Mean for NGVs

Global EV Market Outlook

Growing Number of EVs On Road, Will It Dislodge Technology Investments in NGVs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In 000 Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

NGVs Will Continue to Have a Future Alongside EVs, Here's Why?

Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration

Bio-CNG Vehicles Emerge to Counter the Methane Emission Threat Posed by NGVs

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate Fuel

Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to Ensure Sustained Growth of NGVs in Road Freight Transportation

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle NGVs: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020

Natural Gas Market Outlook

How Shale Gas Revolution Has Lowered Natural Gas Prices?

Despite the Strengthening of Prices Post 2020 Crisis, Natural Gas Still Remains Cheap

Growing Competition from Liquid Biofuels Pose a Challenge to Market Prospects

