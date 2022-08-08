Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Markets, 2022-2032 - Increasing Funding and Investment & Rising Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on NK Cell Therapy Type, Indication, Country, Pipeline Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NK cell therapeutics market is expected to reach $5,676.1 million in 2032 from $297.2 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 44.59% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The growth in the global NK cell therapeutics market is expected to be driven by the rising in the number of clinical trials and the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer cases.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global NK cell therapeutics market is at a very nascent stage. Currently, there is no approved NK cell therapy in the market. Many biopharmaceutical companies are trying to research and develop new immunotherapies, especially NK cell therapies which would be cost-effective and hence, could act as a next-generation medication for cancer and other acute infectious indications.

For instance, major players such as Affimed N.V., GC Cell (GC Biopharma corp.), Glycostem Therapeutics B.V., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are investing heavily in clinical trials for their respective therapeutic candidates for various indications such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - relapsed or refractory, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Increasing funding and investments in research and development is one of the major opportunities in the global NK cell therapeutics market.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on researching NK cell therapies, the major market players are developing novel therapeutics, such as NK cells therapy (unmodified), CAR-NK cells therapy (modified), and NK cell engager. For instance, currently, there are 79 ongoing clinical trials for NK cell therapeutics for different types of indications such as acute myeloid leukemia, hematologic malignancies, hepatocellular carcinoma, and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, which is significantly impacting the growth of NK cell therapeutics market.

Immunotherapies are more prominent in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea. Moreover, the presence of major market players such as Affimed N.V., Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd., GC Cell (GC Biopharma corp.), Nkarta, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited in eight major countries, including the U.S., EU5 (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy), Japan, and South Korea have a positive impact on the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, governments across the globe enforced lockdowns which significantly hampered the research and clinical development of NK cell therapeutics. This situation was majorly witnessed till Q2 2021, which created a negative impact on the global NK cell therapeutics market, resulting in a decline in preclinical and clinical trials of the product candidates. The major reason has been the difficulty in patient recruitment for the ongoing clinical trials, which will have an impact on the launch timelines of the drugs.

However, it is worth mentioning here that with the ease of restrictions after Q2 2021, the market for NK cell therapy has gained significant momentum and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exerted tremendous strain on the research and clinical development of NK cell therapeutics. Companies operating in the field of NK cell therapies have changed their focus on the research and development of drugs used for COVID-19 treatment to help governments and communities establish a new normal across the globe.

This has resulted in the delayed launch of emerging therapies due to a shift in priorities on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are diverting their financial resources to develop and repurpose existing drug molecules for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. This strategy has been adopted by most pharmaceutical companies to generate high revenue from the sale of COVID-19 drugs. These factors exert a combinatorial effect on the development and launch of emerging NK therapies.

Market Segmentation

In the global NK cell therapeutics market, the NK cell therapy (unmodified) segment is anticipated to dominate the global NK cell therapeutics market during the forecast period and is expected to hold a share of 57.82%. The segment includes the pipeline NK cell therapeutics derived from allogenic or off-the-shelf cancer-killing immunotherapy, which is readily available from cord blood supplies.

In 2032, the global NK cell therapeutics market is estimated to be dominated by MG4101 and is expected to hold a 36.35% share of total NK cell therapeutics market, followed by TAK-007 with the market share of 24.20% of the NK cell therapeutics market in 2032.

The B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - relapsed or refractory segment is expected to dominate the global NK cell therapeutics market in 2032 due to the rise in B-cell lymphoma patients across the countries and high unmet need in the disease area.

The U.S. NK cell therapeutics market will be valued at $232.4 million in 2024 and is expected to be the leading market contributor. The growth can be attributed to the increased research and development activities in the country.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, pipeline product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Affimed N.V.

Century Therapeutics, Inc.

Celularity Inc.

Cytovac A/S

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

GC Cell (GC Biopharma corp.)

Glycostem Therapeutics B.V.

ImmunityBio, Inc.

Innate Pharma SA

Nkarta, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

VaxCell Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.

Acepodia Inc.

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Senti Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Key Questions Answered

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market: Research Methodology

1.4.2 Primary Data Sources

1.4.3 Secondary Data Sources

1.5 Market Estimation Model

1.6 Criteria for Company Profiling

1.7 Market Overview

1.7.1 Introduction

1.7.2 Evolution of NK Cell Therapeutics

1.7.3 Types of NK Cell Therapeutics

1.7.4 Source of NK Cell Therapeutics

1.7.5 Mechanism of Action: NK Cell Therapies

1.7.5.1 Application of NK Cell Therapeutics in Disease Areas

1.7.5.1.1 Cancer

1.7.5.1.2 Acute Infectious Disease

1.7.6 Role of NK Cell Therapeutics in COVID-19

1.7.7 Comparison between Car T-Cell Therapy and NK Cell Therapy

1.7.8 Advantages and Limitations of NK Cell Therapeutics

1.7.9 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2022-2032

1.7.10 COVID-19 Impact on Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market

1.7.10.1 Overview

1.7.10.2 Research and Clinical Development Interruption in Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market

2 Pipeline Analysis

2.1 Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market Pipeline Analysis

2.2 Probable Potential First Entrants to Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 AFM13

2.2.2.1 Product Profile

2.2.2.2 AFM13 Phase II Study Design

2.2.3 MG4101

2.2.3.1 Product Profile

2.2.3.2 MG4101 Phase II Study Design

2.2.4 GTA002 (oNKord)

2.2.4.1 Product Profile

2.2.4.2 GTA002 (oNKord) Phase II Study Design

2.2.5 TAK-007

2.2.5.1 Product Profile

2.2.5.2 TAK-007 Phase II Study Design

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

3.2.1 Clinical Trial Authorization

3.2.2 Marketing Authorization

3.2.3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration Guidelines for Biologics License Application (BLA)

3.2.4 Post-Authorization Regulations

3.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

3.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Japan

3.5 Legal Requirements and Framework in South Korea

3.6 Reimbursement Scenario in the U.S.

3.7 Reimbursement Scenario in Europe

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Number of Clinical Trials

4.3.2 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Specificity and Poor In Vivo Survival of the NK Cells

4.4.2 High Cost of Immunotherapy Treatment Associated with Cancer

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Increasing Funding and Investment

4.5.2 Rising Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market (by Therapy Type), $Million, 2024-2032

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 NK Cell Therapy (Unmodified)

5.1.3 CAR-NK Cell Therapy (Modified)

5.1.4 NK Cell Engagers

5.2 Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market (by Pipeline Product), $Million, 2024-2032

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 AFM13

5.2.3 MG4101

5.2.4 GTA002 (oNKord)

5.2.5 TAK-007

5.3 Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market (by Indication), $Million, 2024-2032

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

5.3.3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma

5.3.4 Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

5.3.5 Relapsed or Refractory (r/r) B-cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL)

5.4 Global NK Cell Therapeutics Market (by Country), $Million, 2024-2032

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 U.S.

5.4.3 U.K.

5.4.4 Germany

5.4.5 France

5.4.6 Italy

5.4.7 Spain

5.4.8 Japan

5.4.9 South Korea

6 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Clinical Developments

6.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

6.1.3 Partnerships and Alliances

6.1.4 Funding Activities

6.1.4.1 Institutional Fundings

6.1.5 Business Expansions

6.2 Company Profiles

