Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market 2018-2023: Increasing Demand for Intelligent Business Processes

The global natural language generation market size is expected to grow from USD 322.1 million in 2018 to USD 825.3 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period.



A strong necessity to understand customers' behavior has led to a rise in delivering better customer experience across different industry verticals. This factor is driving organizations to build personalized relationships based on customers' activities or interactions. Moreover, the proliferation of big data created an interest among organizations to derive insights from collected data for taking better, real-time, and fact-based decisions. Thus, NLG solutions have gained significance in extracting insights into human-like languages that are easy to understand. However, the lack of skilled workforce to deploy NLG solutions is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.



The customer experience management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of NLG software and services is rapidly increasing in various applications, as these software and services automate processes, thereby facilitating organizations to focus more on their business strategies to gain competitive advantages. The proliferation of big data and related technologies assist in fact-based business decision-making at a faster rate.



The natural language generation market growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is gaining momentum and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. The rising awareness can be attributed to an increase in companies' focus on improving their customer service for driving competitive differentiation and revenue growth in this region. . In addition to this, major APAC economies, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, are adopting the cloud technology



