Global Nausea Relief Chews Market Size and Share Projected to Reach USD 841.40 Million By 2032, With a 7.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Nausea Relief Chews Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Indication (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Horse, and Others); By Distribution Channel; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global nausea relief chews market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 3.43 billion in 2022 to USD 6.83 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What are Nausea Relief Chews? How Big is Nausea Relief Chews Market Size and Share?

Overview

Nausea is an uncomfortable feeling with a tendency to vomit. Everybody occasionally feels queasy for a variety of reasons. Rather than being an illness, nausea is a symptom. It may indicate a number of different medical issues, such as pregnancy, motion sickness, chemotherapy-induced nausea, and post-operative nausea, and is usually not serious.

The nausea relief chews market is expanding due to the conditions that are becoming more and more common. Also, the increasing acceptance and availability of nausea relief chews, which provide a very practical and simple-to-administer dosage form primarily for people who have trouble swallowing pills and capsules, is anticipated to stimulate market growth and demand in the upcoming years significantly.

Who are the Major Players of the Nausea Relief Chews Industry?

Cipla

Emetrol Chewables

Ginger People

Megafood

Mighty Petz

Pepto Bismol

Pink Stork

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sanofi

Sea Calm

Sea-Band

Three Lollies

Upspring

Webber Naturals

Important Highlights from the Report

Growing rates of nausea and vomiting, ease of consumption, a growing consumer preference for natural and herbal products, and rising public knowledge of the advantages of preventative healthcare are the main factors driving this market expansion.

The nausea relief chews market segmentation is mainly based on distribution channel, indication, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2022.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Increased Awareness about Advantages of Nausea Relief Chews: The availability and possible advantages of nausea relief chews are becoming more widely known worldwide due to a number of commercials, awareness campaigns, healthcare professionals, and internet resources. These factors are also driving the demand and expansion of the nausea relief chews market growth.

The availability and possible advantages of nausea relief chews are becoming more widely known worldwide due to a number of commercials, awareness campaigns, healthcare professionals, and internet resources. These factors are also driving the demand and expansion of the nausea relief chews market growth. Easily Accessible: The demand for the product is growing at a rapid rate due to the availability of different kinds of nausea ease chews without a prescription and the rise of different e-commerce outlets that offer healthcare products, including nausea chews, and make them effortlessly accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Trends and Opportunities

Natural and Herbal Ingredients: Many of the world's top product suppliers and manufacturers are introducing well-known anti-nausea natural and herbal ingredients, such as peppermint, ginger, and lemon balm, to name a few, into their products, which has increased demand from customers looking for natural remedies and gained popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Many of the world's top product suppliers and manufacturers are introducing well-known anti-nausea natural and herbal ingredients, such as peppermint, ginger, and lemon balm, to name a few, into their products, which has increased demand from customers looking for natural remedies and gained popularity among health-conscious consumers. Growing Research and Development: Rising research and development actions are expected to produce faster-acting, new, and more effective formulations of chews for nausea relief that include unique combinations of active ingredients. Additionally, the nausea relief chews market size is expected to see significant growth potential from the development of sustained-release or extended-release chews, which release active ingredients gradually over an extended period of time.

Nausea Relief Chews Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 841.40 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 444.27 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.4% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segment Analysis

Seasickness and Motion Sickness Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Due to the large number of people who experience motion sickness worldwide and the significant increase in the number of people traveling by air, which has led to a higher prevalence of motion sickness, particularly during long-haul flights, the motion sickness and seasickness segment held the largest nausea relief chews market share.

Moreover, the sector linked to gastroesophageal reflux disease is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is primarily because the global prevalence of GRED has significantly increased, and people with GRED-associated nausea are more likely to desire quick relief from discomfort.

The Online Sales Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

Due to rising online shopping trends and a sharp shift in consumer preferences toward online platforms for healthcare product shopping, the online sales sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the study period. These platforms offer a plethora of advantages, such as greater accessibility and convenience, a larger selection of products from various brands, comprehensive product information, price comparison, and better discounts, among many others.

Furthermore, with a significant revenue share in 2022, the hospital pharmacies segment led the nausea relief chews market. This is primarily because hospitals have a larger patient population. After all, they house healthcare professionals like doctors, specialists, and nurses who are essential in prescribing medications, such as nausea relief chews.

Regional Insights

Which Country is Leading in the Nausea Chews Market?

North America: Since these chews are specifically made to reduce nausea and vomiting, which can be side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the chews' substantial use in cancer treatment, particularly for patients undergoing these treatments, is largely responsible for the rise of the nausea relief chews market in North America. Consequently, there is an increasing need and demand for efficient nausea relief chews due to the increased cancer incidences in the region.

Asia Pacific: Throughout the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a healthy rate of percentage. This is primarily due to the ongoing increase in the aging populations of nations like China and India, who are more likely to suffer from health problems related to nausea, as well as the favorable laws and policies that encourage the development of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, which include products that relieve nausea.

Browse the Detail Report "Nausea Relief Chews Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Indication (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Horse, and Others); By Distribution Channel; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nausea-relief-chews-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the study period of the nausea relief chews industry?

Ans: The market's forecast period is 2023 – 2032.

Which factors are increasing the nausea relief chews market demand?

Ans: The market demand is expanding as more individuals become aware of the possible advantages of nausea relief chews.

What is the expected market value and growth rate during the forecast period?

Ans: During the projected period, the market is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from its valuation of USD 416.73 million in 2022. It is expected to grow to USD 841.40 million by 2032.

Which segments are covered in the report?

Ans: The primary factors used to segment the nausea relief chews market are region, indication, and distribution channel.

