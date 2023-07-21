Global Navigation Lighting Market to Witness Remarkable 4.6% CAGR Growth by 2030, Driven by Rising Air Travel and Energy-Efficient Technologies

21 Jul, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigation Lighting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global navigation lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030. This report on global navigation lighting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global navigation lighting market by segmenting the market based on product, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the navigation lighting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rising Air Travel
- Introduction of Energy-Efficient Lighting Technologies
- Increasing Research and Development Activities
Market Challenges
- Collapse of the Shipbuilding Industry in Some Countries
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Product
- Anti-Collision Lighting
- Side Lighting
- Taxi Lighting
- Stroboscope Lamp
- Floor Lighting
Market by Application
- Marine Navigation Lights
- Aviation Navigation Lights
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.4.1 Phase I
1.4.2 Phase II
1.4.3 Phase III
1.5 Assumptions
2. Key Insights
3. Global Navigation Lighting Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Navigation Lighting Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
4.5. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
5. Global Navigation Lighting Market by Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Anti-Collision Lighting
5.3. Side Lighting
5.4. Taxi Lighting
5.5. Stroboscope Lamp
5.6. Floor Lighting
6. Global Navigation Lighting Market by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Marine Navigation Lights
6.3 Aviation Navigation Lights
6.4 Others
7. Global Navigation Lighting Market by Region
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Germany
7.2.2 United Kingdom
7.2.3 France
7.2.4 Italy
7.2.5 Spain
7.2.6 Russia
7.2.7 Netherlands
7.2.8 Rest of the Europe
7.3 North America
7.3.1 United States
7.3.2 Canada
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 South Korea
7.4.5 Australia
7.4.6 Indonesia
7.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
7.5 Latin America
7.5.1 Mexico
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Argentina
7.5.4 Rest of Latin America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
7.6.1 Saudi Arabia
7.6.2 Turkey
7.6.3 Iran
7.6.4 United Arab Emirates
7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Porter's Five Forces
10. Market Value Chain Analysis
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Scenario
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. Aveo Engineering
11.2.2. Beghelli
11.2.3. DAEYANG ELECTRIC
11.2.4. Den Haan Rotterdam
11.2.5. Famor S.A.
11.2.6. Geltronix
11.2.7. Glamox AS
11.2.8. Hella Marine
11.2.9. Lopolight
11.2.10. NFEC
11.2.11. Osculati
11.2.12. OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
11.2.13. Perko Inc.
11.2.14. PHILIPS
11.2.15. Sealite Pty Ltd
11.2.16. Tranberg AS
11.2.17. Vega
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 2: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Product, 2022
Figure 3: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Application, 2022
Figure 4: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Region, 2022
Figure 5: Global Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 6: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Product (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 7: Global Anti-Collision Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 8: Global Anti-Collision Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 9: Global Side Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 10: Global Side Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 11: Global Taxi Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 12: Global Taxi Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 13: Global Stroboscope Lamp Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 14: Global Stroboscope Lamp Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 15: Global Floor Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 16: Global Floor Lighting Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 17: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Application (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 18: Global Marine Navigation Lights Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 19: Global Marine Navigation Lights Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 20: Global Aviation Navigation Lights Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 21: Global Aviation Navigation Lights Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 22: Global Other Applications Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 23: Global Other Applications Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 24: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Region (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 25: Europe Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 26: Europe Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 27: Europe Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 28: Germany Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 29: United Kingdom Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 30: France Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 31: Italy Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 32: Spain Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 33: Russia Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 34: Netherlands Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 35: North America Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 36: North America Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 37: North America Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 38: United States Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 39: Canada Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 40: Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 41: Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 42: Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 43: China Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 44: Japan Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 45: India Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 46: South Korea Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 47: Australia Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 48: Indonesia Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 49: Latin America Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 50: Latin America Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 51: Latin America Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 52: Mexico Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 53: Brazil Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 54: Argentina Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 55: Middle East & Africa Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2022
Figure 56: Middle East & Africa Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2023-2030
Figure 57: Middle East & Africa Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in %), 2022 & 2030
Figure 58: Saudi Arabia Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 59: Turkey Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 60: Iran Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 61: UAE Navigation Lighting Market (in US$ Million), 2018-2030
Figure 62: Market Value Chain
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Navigation Lighting Market Portraiture
Table 2: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Product (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 3: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Application (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 4: Global Navigation Lighting Market by Region (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 5: Europe Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 6: North America Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 7: Asia Pacific Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 8: Latin America Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 9: Middle East & Africa Navigation Lighting Market by Country (in US$ Million), 2022 & 2030
Table 10: List of Key Players
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aveo Engineering
- Beghelli
- DAEYANG ELECTRIC
- Den Haan Rotterdam
- Famor S.A.
- Geltronix
- Glamox AS
- Hella Marine
- Lopolight
- NFEC
- Osculati
- OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
- Perko Inc.
- PHILIPS
- Sealite Pty Ltd
- Tranberg AS
- Vega
