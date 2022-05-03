Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Downstream Services Market Report 2022: Global Expansion to Meet Market Requirements & Digital Transformation and Open-source Services for Future Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global GNSS Downstream Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Downstream Services market across 17 application areas, such as precision agriculture, survey & mapping, construction, IoT, autonomous driving, autonomous-asset tracking, maritime, rail, airlines, airport, autonomous consumer utilities, consumer devices, UAS, mining, oil and gas, energy, and defense.

In the market, it discusses the commercial downstream GNSS services. GNSS value-added services will see steady growth as GNSS technology is increasingly adopted across various industries and by new emerging applications.

It has resulted in industry growth, and the entry of many start-ups that are constantly innovating and developing advanced solutions led to higher adoption of GNSS services. With the ever-increasing demand for accurate location services, the GNSS value-added services meet these growing needs.

The key drivers for the market are increasing autonomous applications, growth in consumer precision navigational needs, increasing commercial location-based requirements, smart mobility, and digital economies.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:

Who are the GNSS downstream service providers?

What are the evolving markets/applications that will adopt GNSS services for their operations?

What are the application-level analyses for the GNSS downstream service market?

What are the regional analyses for the GNSS downstream service market?

What are the key growth opportunities?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Downstream Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GNSS Downstream Services

GNSS Downstream Services - Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for GNSS Downstream Services

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type of Service

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Precision Agriculture

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Survey & Mapping

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - IoT

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Autonomous Driving

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive-Asset Tracking

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Maritime

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rail

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airlines

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Autonomous Consumer Utilities

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

14. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer Devices

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

15. Growth Opportunity Analysis - UAS

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

16. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mining

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

17. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil and Gas

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

18. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energy

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

19. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Defense

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

20. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Global Expansion to Meet Market Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Transformation and Open-source Services for Future Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Technology is Fueling IoT Sector Growth

Growth Opportunity 4: Sensor Fusion with GNSS Services for Autonomous Driving

Growth Opportunity 5: Digitization for Automotive Asset Tracking

Growth Opportunity 6: Resilient and Robust GNSS Services for Smart Ships

Growth Opportunity 7: GNSS Services for Rail Automation

Growth Opportunity 8: Digitization and Automation for Future Aviation Needs

Growth Opportunity 9: Intelligent Connectivity and Digital Economies for Consumer Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 10: Increase in Precise GNSS Services for UAS Sector

Growth Opportunity 11: Digitization and Automation of Operations for Sector Growth

Growth Opportunity 12: GNSS Interference Solutions for the Defense Sector

21. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h3t9v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets