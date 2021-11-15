Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 8.2% During 2021-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigation Satellite Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global navigation satellite system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2021-2027.

This report on global navigation satellite systems market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the navigation satellite systems market by segmenting the market based on components, type, receiver, functions, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global navigation satellite systems market are provided in this report.

Market Drivers

  • Increase in the demands of Unmanned Vehicles
  • Rapid penetration of consumer IoT

Market Challenges

  • High Initial cost and lack of digital infrastructure

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2020
  • Historical Period: 2016-2019
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Components

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Market by Type

  • Single channel
  • Multichannel

Market by Receivers

  • GPS
  • GLONASS
  • Galileo
  • BeiDou
  • Others

Market by Functions

  • Navigation
  • Mapping
  • Surveying
  • Location Based Services
  • Vehicle Assistance Systems
  • Others

Market by End User

  • Military & Defence
  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace
  • Marine
  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • AgJunction Inc.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Cobham Plc.
  • Furuno Electrics
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Harris Corporation
  • Hexagon
  • Laird Plc.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Texas Instruments
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Topcon Corporation

