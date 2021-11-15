Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 8.2% During 2021-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Navigation Satellite Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global navigation satellite system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2021-2027.

This report on global navigation satellite systems market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the navigation satellite systems market by segmenting the market based on components, type, receiver, functions, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global navigation satellite systems market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Increase in the demands of Unmanned Vehicles

Rapid penetration of consumer IoT

Market Challenges

High Initial cost and lack of digital infrastructure

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Market by Type

Single channel

Multichannel

Market by Receivers

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

BeiDou

Others

Market by Functions

Navigation

Mapping

Surveying

Location Based Services

Vehicle Assistance Systems

Others

Market by End User

Military & Defence

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

AgJunction Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cobham Plc.

Furuno Electrics

Garmin Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Hexagon

Laird Plc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Texas Instruments

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

