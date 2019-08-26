Global NDT Services Industry
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.1%. Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$150.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$338.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will reach a market size of US$69.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ashtead Technology Ltd. (United Kingdom); GE Oil & Gas Digital Solutions (USA); Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom); Misumi Group, Inc. (Japan); TUV Rheinland AG (Germany); YXLON International GmbH (Germany); Zetec Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
NDT for Timely Evaluation of Damage to Structures
NDT Extensively Uses in Oil & Gas Sector
Asa Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Sensor-Based Monitoring: Innovative NDT
Application of Advanced NDT Technology in Assessment of
Pressure Vessels
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Services
Techniques and Methods of NDT
Visual Inspection Testing (VT)
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)
Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)
Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
Radiographic Testing (RT)
Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2022
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Power Generation (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2022
Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of
Key Players: 2019 & 2022
Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2022
Aerospace (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022
Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2022
Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Market
Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022
Service Type (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &
2022
THZ Imaging (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022
Inspection Services (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2022
Calibration Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2022
Training Services (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2022
Manufacturing (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2022
End-Use Application (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2022
AET (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022
Oil & Gas (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022
Automotive (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022
Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Global Competitor
Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022
Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown
of Key Players: 2019 & 2022
Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %): 2019 & 2022
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Share Shift
by Company: 2019 & 2022
Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Global Competitor Market
Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022
Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (
in %): 2019 & 2022
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market Share Shift
by Company: 2019 & 2022
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
In spite of Increase in Use of Advanced NDT Equipment, Market
Restrained by Lack of Skilled Professionals
NDT Highly Effective in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace
Materials
Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear
Installations
Stringent Standards and Challenging Environment Promote NDT in
Oil & Gas Industry
Standards in USA NDT Industry
The American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc. (ASNT)
ASTM International
Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)
European Federation for Non-Destructive Testing
Australia: Civil Aviation Order 100.27 (Non-Destructive Testing
Authorities) Instrument 2015
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 8: Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 15: Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 16: Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 17: Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 18: Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 19: Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Aerospace (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (End-Use)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 38: Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 39: Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (End-Use)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Power Generation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 47: Power Generation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 48: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Calibration Services (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Calibration Services (Service) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 51: Calibration Services (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 52: Equipment Rental Services (Service) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Equipment Rental Services (Service) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 54: Equipment Rental Services (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 55: Inspection Services (Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Inspection Services (Service) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 57: Inspection Services (Service) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Training Services (Service) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Training Services (Service) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 60: Training Services (Service) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US NDT Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2022
Power Generation (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022
Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022
Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (
in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
Aerospace (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022
Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022
Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Market:
Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019
& 2022
Service Type (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022
THZ Imaging (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2022
Inspection Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %)
of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
Calibration Services (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022
Training Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022
Manufacturing (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in
%) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
End-Use Application (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022
AET (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019
& 2022
Oil & Gas (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
Automotive (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022
Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Competitor Market
Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022
Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market: Revenue Share
Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share
Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022
Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (
in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022
Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market: Revenue
Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022
Table 61: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 62: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the
United States by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 63: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 66: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the
United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 69: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 70: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 71: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 74: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 75: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018
to 2025
Table 77: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for
2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 79: Japanese Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Service for the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 88: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Chinese Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review
in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European NDT Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2022
Power Generation (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2022
Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Aerospace (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022
Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022
Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Key
Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Service Type (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2022
THZ Imaging (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2022
Inspection Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Calibration Services (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor
Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022
Training Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022
Manufacturing (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in
%) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
End-Use Application (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2022
AET (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe:
2019 & 2022
Oil & Gas (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Automotive (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022
Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Competitor Market
Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022
Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Key Player Market Share
Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share (in %)
by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Share (in %)
of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market in Europe:
Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022
Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share
(in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Key Player Market
Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022
Table 97: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique:
2018-2025
Table 101: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Technique: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service:
2018-2025
Table 107: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 109: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
France by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market
Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 130: Italian Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Technique for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Technique for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Service for the period 2018-2025
Table 143: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 145: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 146: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 149: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 150: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018
to 2025
Table 152: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 153: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 154: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique:
2018 to 2025
Table 155: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Russia by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service:
2018 to 2025
Table 161: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Russia by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 163: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technique: 2018-2025
Table 164: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Technique: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 166: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 167: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Service: 2018-2025
Table 170: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Europe Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 179: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 184: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017
Table 186: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Australian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis i
