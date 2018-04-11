GLOBAL NEAR FIELD COMMUNICATION (NFC) CHIPS MARKET FORECAST 2018-2026

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Driven by the growing number of NFC enabled smartphones, rising demand of NFC chips in consumer electronics and widespread adoption of contactless payments across numerous industries, the global near field communication chips (NFC) market is expected to grow with a 22.59% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global near field communication chips (NFC) market is segmented on the basis of product, end-users and applications.On the basis of product, the market is further sub-segmented into auxiliary and non-auxiliary.



The end-users for this market include automotive, consumer electronics, retail, banking & finance, medical and other end users. By application, the market is segmented into medical equipment, television, smartphone and other applications.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On the basis of geography, the global near field communication (NFC) chips market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of world.The North American near field communication chips (NFC) market accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market.



U.S and Canada are the major markets in this region. In terms of CAGR, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to surpass all other regional markets over the course of the forecast period. The region's growth can mainly be attributed to the India and China near field communication chips (NFC) market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies like Em Microelectronic-Marin Sa, Broadcom Corporation, Inside Secure S.A, Media Tek Inc, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Mstar Semiconductor Inc, Nxp Semiconductors Nv, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Semiconductor Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, STMicroelectronics Nv, and Toshiba Corporation are competing in this market.



