Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Forecast 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for near-infrared imaging is estimated to garner a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period. The growing number of cancer surgeries, and the rising demand for a near-infrared imaging system, are the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The increasing government initiatives across the world in order awareness with regard to the early diagnosis and detection of cancer have resulted in an increased number of cancer surgeries.This has aided the market growth if near-infrared imaging across the globe.



While medical imaging is the widely used application, the hospitals are the major end-users in the global near-infrared imaging market.The constantly evolving R&D activities with regard to healthcare in the emerging economies are set to result in several growth opportunities in the global near-infrared imaging market.



However, the availability of alternative imaging techniques challenges the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global near-infrared imaging market is analyzed through the market regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.As of 2018, the major market share was held by the North American region, and the Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market region.



This is primarily due to the lucrative growth opportunities entailed by the market region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market for near-infrared imaging market has the presence of several emerging and well-established players. Some of them, include, Medtronic Plc., Perkinelmer Inc., Stryker Corporation (Novadaq Technologies Inc.), Quest Innovations B.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd., etc.



