Global Nebulizer Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 - Market Set to Reach $1.6 Billion Driven by Higher Chronic Respiratory Disease Prevalence

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nebulizer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nebulizer market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global nebulizer market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic, emergency center, and home healthcare markets.  The major drivers for this market are increasing rate of chronic respiratory diseases, growing demand for home healthcare devices, and surging geriatric population.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies nebulizer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Nebulizer Market Insights

  • Jet segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to affordability of the devices.
  • Hospital segment will remain the largest segment due to beneficial reimbursement policies and a larger number of patients.
  • North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and growing awareness towards nebulizers among peoples in the region.

Features of the Global Nebulizer Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Nebulizer market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Nebulizer market size by type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Nebulizer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, end uses, and regions for the nebulizer market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the nebulizer market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Nebulizer Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Nebulizer Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Nebulizer Market by Type
3.3.1: Jet
3.3.2: Mesh
3.3.3: Ultrasonic
3.4: Global Nebulizer Market by Application
3.4.1: COPD
3.4.2: Cystic Fibrosis
3.4.3: Asthma
3.4.4: Others
3.5: Global Nebulizer Market by End Use
3.5.1: Hospitals and Clinics
3.5.2: Emergency Centers
3.5.3: Home Healthcare

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Nebulizer Market by Region
4.2: North American Nebulizer Market
4.2.2: North American Nebulizer Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, and Home Healthcare
4.3: European Nebulizer Market
4.3.1: European Nebulizer Market by Type: Jet, Mesh, and Ultrasonic
4.3.2: European Nebulizer Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, and Home Healthcare
4.4: APAC Nebulizer Market
4.4.1: APAC Nebulizer Market by Type: Jet, Mesh, and Ultrasonic
4.4.2: APAC Nebulizer Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, and Home Healthcare
4.5: ROW Nebulizer Market
4.5.1: ROW Nebulizer Market by Type: Jet, Mesh, and Ultrasonic
4.5.2: ROW Nebulizer Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, and Home Healthcare

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nebulizer Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nebulizer Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nebulizer Market by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nebulizer Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Nebulizer Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Nebulizer Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Nebulizer Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Omron Corporation
7.2: GE Healthcare
7.3: Koninklijke Philips
7.4: Allied Healthcare
7.5: Vectura

