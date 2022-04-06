Global Nebulizers Market Report 2022-2030: New Portable and Easy to Use Nebulizers, Nebulizers to Treat New Diseases, Use of Environmentally Friendly Material

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nebulizers Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, End Use, Portability" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nebulizers market reached a value of nearly $912.8 million in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The global nebulizers market is expected to grow from $912.8 million in 2020 to about $1,038.0 million in 2021 due to an increase in demand for the use of nebulizers in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The global nebulizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $1,453.3 million by 2025. Also, the market is expected to growth to $1,453.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7% and to $2,142.7 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging economies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high costs associated with the use of nebulizer and the substitutes for nebulizers available in the market.



Going forward, increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for the home healthcare devices such as portable devices, increased acceptance of mesh nebulizers, growing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe, and increased consumption of tobacco and alcohol are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the nebulizers market in the future include contamination of nebulizers and maintenance problems associated with it and wastage of drug during the use of nebulizer.



The nebulizers market is segmented by type into pneumatic nebulizer, mesh nebulizer and ultrasonic nebulizer. The Pneumatic Nebulizer market was the largest segment of the nebulizers market by type, accounting for $429.3 million or 47.0% of the total market in 2020. The Ultrasonic Nebulizer market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The nebulizers market is also segmented by application into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and others. Asthma was the largest segment of the nebulizers market by application, accounting for $548.1 million or 60.0% of the total market in 2020. The COPD market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The nebulizers market is also segmented by end use into hospitals and clinics, emergency centers, and home healthcare. Hospitals and Clinics was the largest segment of the nebulizers market by end use, accounting for $664.5 million or 51.7% of the total market in 2020. The Home Healthcare market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.8%.



The nebulizers market is also segmented by portability into portable nebulizer and tabletop nebulizer. The Tabletop Nebulizer was the largest segment of the nebulizers market by portability, accounting for $518.9 million or 56.8 % of the total market in 2020. The Portable Nebulizer market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 12.3%.



North America was the largest region in the nebulizers market, accounting for 50.0% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the nebulizers market will be South America and the Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.7% % and 11.1% respectively from 2020-2025.



The global nebulizers market is relatively concentrated, with a few big players and large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 51.26 % of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Aerogen, PARI, Drive Medical and others.



Market-trend-based strategies for the nebulizers market include developing connected nebulizer, focusing on development of light weight portable nebulizers and to focus on vibrating technology to develop new nebulizers and take initiatives to develop products from environmentally friendly products. Player-adopted strategies in the nebulizers industry include expansion of the portfolio through launch of new devices and focusing on geographic expansions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the nebulizers companies to focus on innovative intelligent nebulizers, invest in vibrating mesh technology, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, scale up through mergers and acquisitions, increase visibility through a high performance website, and focus on making portable and easy to use nebulizers.

Key Opportunities

The top growth potential in the nebulizers market by type will arise in Ultrasonic Nebulizer market, which will gain $314.5 million of global annual sales by 2025.

of global annual sales by 2025. The top growth potential in the nebulizers market by application will arise in the COPD market, which will gain $321.8 million of global annual sales by 2025.

of global annual sales by 2025. The top growth potential in the nebulizers market by end use will arise in the Home Healthcare market, which will gain $706.9 million of global annual sales by 2025.

of global annual sales by 2025. The top growth potential in the nebulizers market by portability will arise in the Portable Nebulizer market, which will gain $702.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The nebulizers market size will gain the most in the USA at $569.3 million .

Key Topics Covered:



1. Nebulizers Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Application

6.4. Segmentation By End Use

6.5. Segmentation By Portability



7. Nebulizers Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Pneumatic Nebulizer

7.2.2. Ultrasonic Nebulizer

7.2.3. Mesh Nebulizer

7.3. Market Segmentation By Application

7.3.1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

7.3.2. Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

7.3.3. Asthma

7.3.4. Other Diseases

7.4. Market Segmentation By End Use

7.4.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.2. Emergency Centers

7.4.3. Home Healthcare

7.5. Market Segmentation By Portability

7.5.1. Portable Nebulizer

7.5.2. Tabletop Nebulizer



8. Nebulizers Market Trends And Strategies

8.1.1. Connected Nebulizer

8.1.2. New Portable And Easy To Use Nebulizers

8.1.3. Vibrating Mesh Technology

8.1.4. Nebulizers To Treat New Diseases

8.1.5. Increased Merger And Acquisition Activity

8.1.6. Use Of Environmentally Friendly Material



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Nebulizers Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Supply Chain

9.3. Soaring Demand

9.4. Impact On Companies

9.5. Future Outlook



10. Global Nebulizers Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Nebulizers Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Nebulizers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2. Global Nebulizers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.3. Global Nebulizers Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.4.Global Nebulizers Market, Segmentation By Portability, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

Aerogen

PARI

Drive Medical

Medline Industries

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GF Health Products

Briggs Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kati6s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets