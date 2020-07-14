Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Insulin Delivery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pain Management segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Vaccine Delivery Segment Corners a 17.6% Share in 2020

In the global Vaccine Delivery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 209-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AKRA Dermojet

Crossject SA

D`Antonio Consultants International, Inc.

Medical International Technologies, Inc.

National Medical Products, Inc.

PharmaJet

Zogenix, Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview

Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems

Advantages

Disadvantages

Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics

Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market

Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug

Injection Systems

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth

Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright

Growth Factors

Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies

Advantageous to Different Stakeholders

Applications

Formulation Challenges

Current Development Status

The Road Ahead

Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology

Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector

Pulsed Micro Jets

Global Competitor Market Shares

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Insulin Delivery (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Insulin Delivery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Insulin Delivery (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Pain Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Pain Management (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Pain Management (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Vaccine Delivery (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Vaccine Delivery (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Vaccine Delivery (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Pediatric Injections (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Pediatric Injections (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Pediatric Injections (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 35: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 38: French Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 68: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 72: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Drug Injection

Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 83: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Needle-Free Drug Injection

Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 93: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Needle-Free Drug Injection

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Needle-Free Drug Injection

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 111: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Needle-Free Drug Injection

Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 114: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 62

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910454/?utm_source=PRN



