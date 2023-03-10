NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.4% over the period 2022-2030. Jet Injectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Novel Needle-Free segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview

Recent Market Activity

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview

Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems

Advantages

Disadvantages

Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics

Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market

Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug

Injection Systems

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth

Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright

Growth Factors

Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies

Advantageous to Different Stakeholders

Applications

Formulation Challenges

Current Development Status

The Road Ahead

Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology

Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector

Pulsed Micro Jets

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AKRA Dermojet (France)

Crossject SA (France)

D?Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)

Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)

PharmaJet (USA)

Zogenix, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

