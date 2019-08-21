Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Industry
Aug 21, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$774.5 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Conventional NPWT, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Conventional NPWT will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799210/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$96.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Conventional NPWT will reach a market size of US$97.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$205.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acelity LP, Inc. (USA); Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA); Convatec Group PLC (United Kingdom); DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (USA); Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. (USA); Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Medela AG (Switzerland); Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden); Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom); Talley Group Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799210/?utm_source=PRN
NEGATIVE PRESSURE WOUND THERAPY (NPWT) MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Conventional NPWT (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Single-Use NPWT (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Accessories (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Shift Across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Conventional NPWT (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Conventional NPWT (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Conventional NPWT (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Single-Use NPWT (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Single-Use NPWT (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Single-Use NPWT (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Accessories (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Accessories (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Accessories (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Surgical and Traumatic Wounds (Wound Type) World MARKET Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Surgical and Traumatic Wounds (Wound Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Surgical and Traumatic Wounds (Wound Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ulcers (Wound Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ulcers (Wound Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ulcers (Wound Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Burns (Wound Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Burns (Wound Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Burns (Wound Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Market Share Shift
Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Conventional NPWT (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Single-Use NPWT (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Accessories (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in the
United States by Wound Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 39: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review by Wound Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wound Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the period 2018-2025
Table 50: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Wound Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 53: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wound Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Negative
Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic MARKET Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 61: Chinese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wound Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic MARKET Analysis in China in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
by Wound Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Review
in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Conventional NPWT (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Single-Use NPWT (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Accessories (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %)
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 68: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 71: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2018-2025
Table 74: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Wound Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 77: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
France by Wound Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 84: French Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Analysis by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Wound Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 93: German Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 100: Italian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wound Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET by Wound Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the period 2018-2025
Table 107: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Wound Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 110: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wound
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Analysis by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018
to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review by Wound Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wound Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Russia by Wound Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 132: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 134: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wound
Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Wound Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Wound Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Wound Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wound Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Indian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Review by Wound Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wound Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 174: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Wound Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 177: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Segment for the period 2018-2025
Table 182: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Negative Pressure
Wound Therapy (NPWT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Wound Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 185: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Wound Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Analysis by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million :
2018-2025
Table 191: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic MARKET Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wound Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Historic MARKET Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market by Wound Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Negative Pressure Wound
Therapy (NPWT) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
(NPWT) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2018-2025
Table 203: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wound Type:
2018-2025
Table 206: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Wound Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) MARKET Share Breakdown by Wound Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 209: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799210/?utm_source=PRN
About
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com,
US: (339)-368-6001,
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article