Global Neonatal Infant Care Device Market Study 2019-2023: Market Opportunities, in Terms of Hard Numbers, Unmet Needs, and Game Changing Strategies
Dec 02, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neonatal Infant Care Device Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The neonatal care market is at a juncture where the rate of innovation in devices is much lower,
resulting in flat prices and mid-single digit market growth, largely driven by replacement sales. This is especially true for phototherapy units and some respiration assistance devices. However, with increasing demand to provide cost-effective care and predict neonatal health, trends such as predictive analytics, multi-parameter analysis, and wireless capabilities have provided a new direction to the classical incubator or neonatal monitor.
Since decades, neonatal care devices, such as incubators, ventilators, and cooling devices, to manage birth asphyxia have been high-cost models that have prevented smaller hospitals and low-resource settings to be able to provide access in proportion to the demand for neonatal care. However, as traditional markets such as North America and Europe saturate and get driven purely on replacement, the growth potential in markets in the Asia-Pacific region remains high.
Access to quality neonatal care is a concern currently limiting the growth of the market in low-resource regions. Good neonatal care is still not available in all parts of the world, leading to a disparity in neonatal survival rates. As an example, neonatal cooling devices are still cost prohibitive in most hospitals in Southeast Asia, preventing adequate management of birth asphyxia.
However, this is expected to get addressed with start-ups aiming to reduce cost, improve last-mile care, and develop solutions that can overcome logistic hindrances to provide care to neonates born in remote locations or displaced population. The landscape has been dominated by multinationals that have been key market participants for decades with challenges posed by local participants offering comparable solutions at competitive prices.
Phase change materials and other technologies are being evaluated to develop thermoregulation solutions that are affordable to install and inexpensive to operate and maintain. Wearables are also expected to disrupt the neonatal monitoring space by providing less bulky, low-cost solutions. Low-cost resuscitation technology, while increasing the availability of care also creates room for errors in ventilation and air pressure. Companies have an opportunity to develop cost-effective platforms that can improve last-mile connectivity and global neonate health outcomes.
This study provides an overview of the neonatal care market opportunity, in terms of hard numbers, unmet needs, and game-changing strategies. It provides 5-year forecasts for revenue and units shipped year-on-year as well as market share of companies participating in the landscape.
Key Issues Addressed
- How large is the market for neonatal care devices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific? What are some of the trends that are shaping up the market and are likely to affect market growth?
- Which are the participants in this ecosystem; which are the key companies to watch for? What companies or start-ups are expected to disrupt the ecosystem?
- What features would the neonatal care devices of the future have? What strategies would companies have to adapt to meet the future needs of the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
- Methodology
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions
3. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends-Total Neonatal Care Device Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends-Total Neonatal Care Device Market
- Key Findings
- Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast
- Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Environment-Total Neonatal Care Device Market
- Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Market Share
- Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Market Share Analysis
6. Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market-Incubators, Warmers, Cooling Devices
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Neonatal Incubator Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Neonatal Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Market Perspective-Thermoregulation Devices
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
7. Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market-Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
8. Forecasts and Trends-Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer and Cooling Device Market
- North America Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- North America Neonatal Cooling Device-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Neonatal Cooling Device-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- North America Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast
- Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast
- Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast
- Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast
- Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Incubator Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Incubator Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- North America Neonatal Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Neonatal Incubator and Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
9. Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer, and Cooling Device Market-Competitive Environment
- Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Market Share
- Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Market Share Analysis
- Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Market Share
- Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Market Share Analysis
10. Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market-Key Companies to Watch
- Companies to Watch
11. Neonatal Jaundice Management Market-Phototherapy Units, Bilirubin Meters
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Market Perspective-Phototherapy Units
- Global Market Perspective-Bilirubin Meters
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
12. Neonatal Jaundice Management Market-Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
13. Forecasts and Trends-Phototherapy Units, Bilirubin Meters
- North America Phototherapy Units-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Phototherapy Units-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units-Market Engineering Measurements
- North America Bilirubin Meters-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Bilirubin Meters-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- North America Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast
- Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast
- Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast
- Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast Discussion
- North America Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast
- Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast Discussion
- North America Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- North America Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
14. Phototherapy Units Market-Competitive Environment
- Phototherapy Units-Market Share
- Phototherapy Units-Market Share Analysis
15. Neonatal Jaundice Management Market-Key Companies to Watch
- Companies to Watch
16. Neonatal Respiratory Assistance Market-Ventilators, Resuscitators, CPAPs and HFNCs
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Market Perspective-Neonatal Ventilators
- Global Market Perspective-Neonatal CPAP and HFNC
- Global Market Perspective-Neonatal Resuscitators
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
17. Neonatal Respiratory Assistance Market-Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
18. Forecasts and Trends-Neonatal Ventilators, Resuscitators, CPAPs and HFNCs Market
- North America Neonatal Ventilators-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Neonatal Ventilators-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators-Market Engineering Measurements
- North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC-Market Engineering Measurements
- North America Neonatal Resuscitators-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Neonatal Resuscitators-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- North America Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast
- North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast
- North America Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast
- Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Ventilators Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Ventilators Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators Market-Unit Forecast
- North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Unit Forecast
- North America Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast
- Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Ventilators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Ventilators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- North America Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
19. Neonatal Ventilators and Resuscitators Market-Competitive Environment
- Neonatal Ventilators Market-Market Share
- Neonatal Ventilators Market-Market Share Analysis
- Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Market Share
- Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Market Share Analysis
20. Neonatal Respiratory Assistance Market-Key Companies to Watch
- Companies to Watch
21. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Cardiopulmonary Monitoring Devices
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Market Perspective-Neonatal Monitors
- Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future
22. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
23. Forecasts and Trends-Neonatal Monitoring Units Market
- North America Neonatal Monitoring Units-Market Engineering Measurements
- Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units-Market Engineering Measurements
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units-Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions and Definitions
- North America Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast Discussion
- North America Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
24. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Competitive Environment
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Market Share
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Market Share Analysis
25. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Key Companies to Watch
- Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Companies to Watch
26. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Family Integrated Care, Data Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
27. The Last Word
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
28. Appendix
- List of Companies in Others
- List of Exhibits
