Global Neonatal Infant Care Device Market Study 2019-2023: Market Opportunities, in Terms of Hard Numbers, Unmet Needs, and Game Changing Strategies

The neonatal care market is at a juncture where the rate of innovation in devices is much lower,

resulting in flat prices and mid-single digit market growth, largely driven by replacement sales. This is especially true for phototherapy units and some respiration assistance devices. However, with increasing demand to provide cost-effective care and predict neonatal health, trends such as predictive analytics, multi-parameter analysis, and wireless capabilities have provided a new direction to the classical incubator or neonatal monitor.

Since decades, neonatal care devices, such as incubators, ventilators, and cooling devices, to manage birth asphyxia have been high-cost models that have prevented smaller hospitals and low-resource settings to be able to provide access in proportion to the demand for neonatal care. However, as traditional markets such as North America and Europe saturate and get driven purely on replacement, the growth potential in markets in the Asia-Pacific region remains high.



Access to quality neonatal care is a concern currently limiting the growth of the market in low-resource regions. Good neonatal care is still not available in all parts of the world, leading to a disparity in neonatal survival rates. As an example, neonatal cooling devices are still cost prohibitive in most hospitals in Southeast Asia, preventing adequate management of birth asphyxia.



However, this is expected to get addressed with start-ups aiming to reduce cost, improve last-mile care, and develop solutions that can overcome logistic hindrances to provide care to neonates born in remote locations or displaced population. The landscape has been dominated by multinationals that have been key market participants for decades with challenges posed by local participants offering comparable solutions at competitive prices.



Phase change materials and other technologies are being evaluated to develop thermoregulation solutions that are affordable to install and inexpensive to operate and maintain. Wearables are also expected to disrupt the neonatal monitoring space by providing less bulky, low-cost solutions. Low-cost resuscitation technology, while increasing the availability of care also creates room for errors in ventilation and air pressure. Companies have an opportunity to develop cost-effective platforms that can improve last-mile connectivity and global neonate health outcomes.



This study provides an overview of the neonatal care market opportunity, in terms of hard numbers, unmet needs, and game-changing strategies. It provides 5-year forecasts for revenue and units shipped year-on-year as well as market share of companies participating in the landscape.



Key Issues Addressed

How large is the market for neonatal care devices in North America , Europe , and Asia-Pacific ? What are some of the trends that are shaping up the market and are likely to affect market growth?

, , and ? What are some of the trends that are shaping up the market and are likely to affect market growth? Which are the participants in this ecosystem; which are the key companies to watch for? What companies or start-ups are expected to disrupt the ecosystem?

What features would the neonatal care devices of the future have? What strategies would companies have to adapt to meet the future needs of the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology

Methodology

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions

3. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends-Total Neonatal Care Device Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends-Total Neonatal Care Device Market

Key Findings

Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast

Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast by Segment

Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Competitive Environment-Total Neonatal Care Device Market

Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Market Share

Total Neonatal Care Device Market-Market Share Analysis

6. Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market-Incubators, Warmers, Cooling Devices

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Neonatal Incubator Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Neonatal Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Market Perspective-Thermoregulation Devices

Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future

7. Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market-Competitive Playbook

New Market Opportunities

8. Forecasts and Trends-Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer and Cooling Device Market

North America Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

North America Neonatal Cooling Device-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Neonatal Cooling Device-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

North America Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast

Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast

Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast

Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Unit Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast

Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Unit Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Incubator Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal Incubator Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Incubator Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

North America Neonatal Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Neonatal Incubator and Warmer Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

9. Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer, and Cooling Device Market-Competitive Environment

Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Market Share

Neonatal Incubator, Infant Warmer Market-Market Share Analysis

Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Market Share

Neonatal Cooling Device Market-Market Share Analysis

10. Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market-Key Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch

11. Neonatal Jaundice Management Market-Phototherapy Units, Bilirubin Meters

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Market Perspective-Phototherapy Units

Global Market Perspective-Bilirubin Meters

Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future

12. Neonatal Jaundice Management Market-Competitive Playbook

New Market Opportunities

13. Forecasts and Trends-Phototherapy Units, Bilirubin Meters

North America Phototherapy Units-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Phototherapy Units-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units-Market Engineering Measurements

North America Bilirubin Meters-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Bilirubin Meters-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

North America Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast

Phototherapy Units Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast

Bilirubin Meters Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast

Phototherapy Units Market-Unit Forecast Discussion

North America Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast

Bilirubin Meters Market-Unit Forecast Discussion

North America Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Phototherapy Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

North America Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Bilirubin Meters Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

14. Phototherapy Units Market-Competitive Environment

Phototherapy Units-Market Share

Phototherapy Units-Market Share Analysis

15. Neonatal Jaundice Management Market-Key Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch

16. Neonatal Respiratory Assistance Market-Ventilators, Resuscitators, CPAPs and HFNCs

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Market Perspective-Neonatal Ventilators

Global Market Perspective-Neonatal CPAP and HFNC

Global Market Perspective-Neonatal Resuscitators

Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future

17. Neonatal Respiratory Assistance Market-Competitive Playbook

New Market Opportunities

18. Forecasts and Trends-Neonatal Ventilators, Resuscitators, CPAPs and HFNCs Market

North America Neonatal Ventilators-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Neonatal Ventilators-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators-Market Engineering Measurements

North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC-Market Engineering Measurements

North America Neonatal Resuscitators-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Neonatal Resuscitators-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

North America Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators Market-Revenue Forecast

North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Revenue Forecast

North America Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast

Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Ventilators Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Neonatal Ventilators Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators Market-Unit Forecast

North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Unit Forecast

North America Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast

Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Unit Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Ventilators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal Ventilators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Ventilators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

North America Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal CPAP and HFNC Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

North America Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

19. Neonatal Ventilators and Resuscitators Market-Competitive Environment

Neonatal Ventilators Market-Market Share

Neonatal Ventilators Market-Market Share Analysis

Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Market Share

Neonatal Resuscitators Market-Market Share Analysis

20. Neonatal Respiratory Assistance Market-Key Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch

21. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Cardiopulmonary Monitoring Devices

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Market Perspective-Neonatal Monitors

Defining Healthcare Trends in the Future

22. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Competitive Playbook

New Market Opportunities

23. Forecasts and Trends-Neonatal Monitoring Units Market

North America Neonatal Monitoring Units-Market Engineering Measurements

Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units-Market Engineering Measurements

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units-Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

North America Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast

Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Revenue Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast

Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Unit Forecast Discussion

North America Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Europe Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Asia-Pacific Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

24. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Competitive Environment

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Market Share

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Market Share Analysis

25. Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Key Companies to Watch

Neonatal Monitoring Units Market-Companies to Watch

26. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Family Integrated Care, Data Analysis

Growth Opportunity 2-Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

27. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

28. Appendix

List of Companies in Others

List of Exhibits

