Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022

Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 8% by 2022.



Segmentation by product and analysis of the nerve monitoring systems market

•Monitoring systems

•Accessories



The monitoring system product segment will account for major shares of the intraoperative neuro monitoring market throughout the forecast period. These systems will be the highest contributor due to their high price and use in tertiary—care settings. These systems aid in reducing nerve damage during surgical procedures, while enabling the diagnosis and monitoring of nerve functions.



Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the nerve monitoring systems market

•Hospitals

•ASCs



Hospitals will be the major end-user of the intraoperative neuro monitoring market till the end of the predicted period, as they are equipped with modern healthcare facilities such as nerve monitoring systems. Factors such as increasing dependence on hospitals for treatment and diagnosis, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and spinal cord injuries, and availability of skilled professionals, will complement the growth of this end-user segment in the nerve monitoring system market.



