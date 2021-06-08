FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: March 2021 Executive Engagements: 16302 Companies: 61 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Accuenergy Ltd.; Albireo Energy, LLC; Eaton Corporation Inc.; Emerson Electric Company; Fluke Corporation; Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.; GE Grid Solutions; Greystone Energy Systems Inc.; Littelfuse, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Omron Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Samsara Networks, Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; VaCom Technologies; Veris Industries; Yokogawa Electric Corporation. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices, and Biomaterials); Application (Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Surgeries, Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, and Stem Cell Therapy); and End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

Nerve repair and regeneration products are used for restoration of the normal functioning of damaged nerves. The rapid rise in the incidence of nerve injuries worldwide, increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders, especially in the expanding elderly population, and development of advanced technology-based nerve repair and regeneration products are fueling growth in the global market. The constant increase in incidence of nerve injuries is leading to high demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The growing incidence of chronic nervous system disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease is also driving demand for nerve repair and regeneration procedures and devices. There is also increased funding for clinical trials aimed at development of effective and safe therapies for treatment of various neurological disorders. Initiatives such as stem cells in umbilical blood infusion for cerebral palsy; and the use of Polyethylene glycol (PEG) drug for promoting axonal fusion technique for repairing peripheral nerve injuries are favoring market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biomaterials segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.8% share of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices market. The neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment growth will be fueled by rising incidence of peripheral nerve injuries, development of technologically advanced products and favorable reimbursement scenario. Within the segment, internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices category is being driven due to the devices' ability to lower occurrence of post-surgical complications and reducing duration of hospitalization. Biomaterials segment is expected to witness high growth, driven by broadening application range, increased availability of government funding for innovations, and development of advanced products.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.45% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Increasing incidence of neurological diseases and expanding geriatric population, increasing spending on healthcare sector, positive reimbursement framework and presence of several leading industry players are fueling growth in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a robust pace, driven by sizeable patient pool, favorable healthcare initiatives and high unmet healthcare needs. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to gain from notable surge in aging population, increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders, and rising incidence of cancer and osteoporosis. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.