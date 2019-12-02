Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Industry
Nerve Repair and Regeneration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.6%. Biomaterials, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Biomaterials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$288.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$242.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biomaterials will reach a market size of US$112 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Baxter International, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic PLC; NeuroPace, Inc.; Nevro Corp.; Nuvectra Corporation; Orthomed; Polyganics BV; Stryker Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Neuroregeneration - A Prelude
Rise in Aging Population, and High Incidence of Neurological
Disorders Drive the Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration
Market
Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices- Largest Segment
Biomaterials to Grow at a Faster Rate
Role of Nerve Conduits in the Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injury
Nerve Connectors
Technological Advancements and Product Innovations - A Key
Growth Driver
Innovation in Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson?s Disease
Innovations in Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nerve Repair and Regeneration Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IV. COMPETITION
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
LIVANOVA PLC
MEDTRONIC PLC
NEUROPACE
NEVRO CORP.
NUVECTRA CORPORATION
ORTHOMED
POLYGANICS BV
STRYKER CORPORATION
Share this article