Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nerve Repair and Regeneration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.6%. Biomaterials, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Biomaterials will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799212/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$288.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$242.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biomaterials will reach a market size of US$112 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Baxter International, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic PLC; NeuroPace, Inc.; Nevro Corp.; Nuvectra Corporation; Orthomed; Polyganics BV; Stryker Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799212/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neuroregeneration - A Prelude

Rise in Aging Population, and High Incidence of Neurological

Disorders Drive the Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices- Largest Segment

Biomaterials to Grow at a Faster Rate

Role of Nerve Conduits in the Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injury

Nerve Connectors

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations - A Key

Growth Driver

Innovation in Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson?s Disease

Innovations in Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Biomaterials (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Biomaterials (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Biomaterials (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Neurostimulation and Modulation Devices (Product)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Neurostimulation and Modulation Devices (Product)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 9: Neurostimulation and Modulation Devices (Product)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Neurorrhaphy (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Neurorrhaphy (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Neurorrhaphy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Nerve Grafting (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Nerve Grafting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Nerve Grafting (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Stem Cell Therapy (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Stem Cell Therapy (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Stem Cell Therapy (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Neurostimulation Surgery (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Neurostimulation Surgery (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Neurostimulation Surgery (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Nerve Repair and Regeneration Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Nerve Repair and Regeneration:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nerve

Repair and Regeneration in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Japanese Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Nerve Repair and Regeneration in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Nerve Repair and Regeneration in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Nerve Repair and

Regeneration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nerve Repair and Regeneration in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 92: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 95: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 115: Indian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 116: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nerve Repair and

Regeneration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Nerve Repair and Regeneration in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Nerve Repair and

Regeneration in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 140: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 143: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 162: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Nerve Repair and Regeneration:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nerve

Repair and Regeneration in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Iranian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 179: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Nerve Repair and Regeneration Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nerve Repair and

Regeneration in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 192: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 193: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 195: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 203: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Nerve Repair and Regeneration Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT LABORATORIES

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

LIVANOVA PLC

MEDTRONIC PLC

NEUROPACE

NEVRO CORP.

NUVECTRA CORPORATION

ORTHOMED

POLYGANICS BV

STRYKER CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799212/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

