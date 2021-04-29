Global Net Lease Announces $250 Million Of Closed Acquisitions Year To Date

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that as of April 28, 2021 the Company has closed on five properties for a contract purchase price of $249.8 million1 since the beginning of the year, including the previously announced acquisition of the McLaren Group headquarters in Woking, Surrey, England. The acquisitions were completed at a going-in capitalization rate2 of 9.1% and had a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.4 years at closing.

"We are off to a strong start to 2021 and have already acquired nearly a quarter-billion dollars of high-quality, mainly industrial assets year to date," said James Nelson, CEO of GNL "The year to date acquisitions, at attractive cap rates and terms, will continue GNL's growth trajectory and the long weighted-average lease duration of these assets are expected to further enhance our high quality portfolio."

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat the coronavirus, on the Company, the Company's tenants and the global economy and financial markets as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on February 26, 2021, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.

Contacts:

Investors and Media:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 415-6510

1. Based on prevailing exchange rates on date of closing. 2. Going-in capitalization rate is a rate of return on a real estate investment property based on the expected, cash rental income that the property will generate under its existing lease during the first year of the lease. Going-in capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the cash rental income the property will generate during the first year of the lease (before debt service and depreciation and after fixed costs and variable costs) and the purchase price of the property. The weighted average going-in capitalization rate is based upon square feet of the date of acquisition.

