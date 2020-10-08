Global Net Lease Announces Third Quarter Rent Collection Success And Closing Of Three Properties In European Sale Leaseback

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that 97% of the original cash rent due for the third quarter of 2020 has been received as of October 2, 2020, including 99% of the original cash rent due from the Company's assets in the United Kingdom and 99% of the original cash rent due from the Company's assets in the rest of Europe.

"We continue to collect nearly all of the cash rent payable throughout our portfolio, which we believe is a testament to our rigorous investment and acquisition underwriting process," said James Nelson, CEO of GNL. "The strength of our portfolio is reinforced by our balance of mission critical industrial assets and over 99% occupancy as of June 30, 2020 by primarily investment grade or implied investment grade tenants, including nine of our top ten tenants1 portfolio-wide."

Sale Leaseback Transaction

On September 25, 2020, GNL closed on the acquisition in a sale and leaseback transaction of three office and industrial properties located in the UK and Spain for a total of £14.3 million and €4.5 million ($23.4 million based on prevailing exchange rates on that date) at a weighted-average going-in capitalization rate2 of 7.26% and a weighted-average capitalization rate3 of 7.89%. The properties were leased back to the seller and have 12 years of remaining term, weighted based on square feet as of the closing date. The tenant is an investment grade, Fortune 500 multinational conglomerate.

Top 10 tenants based on annualized straight-line rent as of June 30, 2020 . Implied investment grade may include actual ratings of tenant parent, guarantor parent (regardless of whether or not the parent has guaranteed the tenant's obligation under the lease) or by using a proprietary Moody's analytical tool, which generates an implied rating by measuring a company's probability of default. Going-in capitalization rate is a rate of return on a real estate investment property based on the expected, cash rental income that the property will generate under its existing lease during the first year of the lease. Going-in capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the cash rental income the property will generate during the first year of the lease (before debt service and depreciation and after fixed costs and variable costs) and the purchase price of the property. The weighted average going-in capitalization rate is based upon square feet of the date of acquisition. Capitalization rate is a rate of return on a real estate investment property based on the expected, annualized straight-line rental income that the property will generate under its existing lease. Capitalization rate is calculated by dividing the average annualized straight-line rental income the property will generate (before debt service and depreciation and after fixed costs and variable costs) and the purchase price of the property. The weighted average capitalization rate is based upon square feet.

