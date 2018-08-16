Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.65 per share. In addition, GNL has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 600,000 additional shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 20, 2018.

GNL estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discount but not other estimated offering expenses payable by GNL, will be approximately $79.3 million. GNL intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund acquisitions, including a portion of the purchase price for the pending acquisitions of two net lease distribution properties for which GNL has signed definitive agreements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

Important Notice

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer of the securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, forming part of the effective registration statement, the applicable preliminary prospectus supplement and other related documents. Copies of the final prospectus and the prospectus supplement, subject to completion, relating to these securities may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp. You should direct any requests to BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036 or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com. You may also obtain a copy of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, subject to completion, and other documents the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") for free by visiting the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "should" or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of GNL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and GNL's most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and GNL undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

SOURCE Global Net Lease, Inc.

