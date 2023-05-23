GLOBAL NET LEASE TO HOST WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS INTERNALIZATION AND PENDING MERGER WITH THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Net Lease, Inc. ("GNL" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNL/ GNL PRA / GNL PRB) announced today that the Company will host a webcast and conference call on May 24, 2023 at 11:00am ET to discuss its merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL) ("RTL").

The call will be hosted by James Nelson, CEO of GNL, and Michael Weil, CEO of RTL.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This webcast will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the GNL website, www.globalnetlease.com in the "Investor Relations" section.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to GNL's "Investor Relations" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

A dial in number for the call is below:

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8263

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the GNL website in the investors section at www.globalnetlease.com.

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921

International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 13739122

*Available from 3:00 p.m. ET on May 24, 2023 through August 24, 2023

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, which focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

